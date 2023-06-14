EventsSummerCelebration of LightDH Community Partnership

High-flying Red Bull Air Show returns for Honda Celebration of Light this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jun 14 2023, 7:01 pm
High-flying Red Bull Air Show returns for Honda Celebration of Light this summer
Mason Mashon/Red Bull
There will be even more reasons to look to the sky during this year’s Honda Celebration of Light – and that’s before the sun even goes down.

Event organizers have announced that the fan-favourite Pete McLeod and the Red Bull Air Show will return over English Bay for all three nights this summer.

That means that you will see jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics on July 22, July 26, and July 29 before the massive fireworks displays.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pete McLeod (@petemcleod)

McLeod is a professional aerobatic pilot who qualified for his private pilot’s licence at the age of 16. Renowned as one of Red Bull’s top Air Race Pilots, the Ontario flyer has won multiple awards and championships throughout his nearly 20 years in the air.

“Being in the cockpit is better than any thrill ride you can imagine,” said McLeod in a release. “You have a kind of freedom where you aren’t constrained whatsoever.

“When you include the precision required and perform as close to the water as I do at an event like the Honda Celebration of Light, there is absolutely zero margin for error. The danger level is real.”

Red Bull Air Show

Mason Mashon/Red Bull

Make sure you arrive early on all three evenings of the Honda Celebration of Light to catch McLeod’s pre-show sky performances. The dazzling show will include aerobatic tricks, free-fall dives, flips, spins, and top speeds while he soars close to the waters of English Bay.

To get the best views of the air shows and the fireworks displays, attendees can take their experience to the next level at the returning Scotiabank Lounge at English Bay.

Celebration of Light 2018 Sweden fireworks

Honda Celebration of Light (Gabriel Lam/Submitted)

The 19+ VIP venue is located on the roof of the iconic Bathhouse in English Bay and offers the finest front-row seats, panoramic sightlines and a lively social atmosphere. Guests will also indulge in complimentary hors d’oeuvres as well as delicious food and beverages from Stanley Park Brew Pub.

Honda Celebration of Light

Honda Celebration of Light/Instagram

There will be three ticketed viewing locations for the Honda Celebration of Light 2023. In addition to the Scotiabank Lounge, guests can also choose to watch from the Concord Pacific Grandstand and the English Bay Grandstand.

Honda Celebration of Light fireworks 2023

  • Schedule and nations:
    • Saturday, July 22: Australia, represented by Howard & Sons
      • With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show
    • Wednesday, July 26: Mexico, represented by Grupo Avacon
      • With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show
    • Saturday, July 29: The Philippines, represented by Blue Peacock
      • With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show
  • Time: 10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine.
  • Location: English Bay, Vancouver

