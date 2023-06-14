High-flying Red Bull Air Show returns for Honda Celebration of Light this summer

There will be even more reasons to look to the sky during this year’s Honda Celebration of Light – and that’s before the sun even goes down.

Event organizers have announced that the fan-favourite Pete McLeod and the Red Bull Air Show will return over English Bay for all three nights this summer.

That means that you will see jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics on July 22, July 26, and July 29 before the massive fireworks displays.

McLeod is a professional aerobatic pilot who qualified for his private pilot’s licence at the age of 16. Renowned as one of Red Bull’s top Air Race Pilots, the Ontario flyer has won multiple awards and championships throughout his nearly 20 years in the air.

“Being in the cockpit is better than any thrill ride you can imagine,” said McLeod in a release. “You have a kind of freedom where you aren’t constrained whatsoever.

“When you include the precision required and perform as close to the water as I do at an event like the Honda Celebration of Light, there is absolutely zero margin for error. The danger level is real.”

Make sure you arrive early on all three evenings of the Honda Celebration of Light to catch McLeod’s pre-show sky performances. The dazzling show will include aerobatic tricks, free-fall dives, flips, spins, and top speeds while he soars close to the waters of English Bay.

To get the best views of the air shows and the fireworks displays, attendees can take their experience to the next level at the returning Scotiabank Lounge at English Bay.

The 19+ VIP venue is located on the roof of the iconic Bathhouse in English Bay and offers the finest front-row seats, panoramic sightlines and a lively social atmosphere. Guests will also indulge in complimentary hors d’oeuvres as well as delicious food and beverages from Stanley Park Brew Pub.

There will be three ticketed viewing locations for the Honda Celebration of Light 2023. In addition to the Scotiabank Lounge, guests can also choose to watch from the Concord Pacific Grandstand and the English Bay Grandstand.

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 22: Australia, represented by Howard & Sons With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show Wednesday, July 26: Mexico, represented by Grupo Avacon With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show Saturday, July 29: The Philippines, represented by Blue Peacock With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

Time: 10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine.

10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Location: English Bay, Vancouver

