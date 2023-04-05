Vancouver's Craft Beer and Music Fest unveils this summer's headliners

Get ready to raise a glass in the sunshine, because the Lower Mainland’s largest craft beer event is coming up fast. And it has just announced this summer’s music lineup

VCBW Craft Beer and Music Festival (VCBW), presented by Go RVing Canada and organized by Feaster and first-time organizers for the VCBW, is happening on Saturday, July 8 at the PNE Fairgrounds.

This year’s festival features over 150 craft beers, ciders, meads, and braggots from more than 85 participating craft manufacturers. And, of course, epic live entertainment is also on the menu.

The lineup for VCBW 2023 is Capital Cities, Fake Shark, and The Strumbellas.

Vancouver indie-pop faves Fake Shark have toured the UK and sold out shows in Japan. The foursome has also released six albums, the most recent being 2021’s Time For The Future.

Grammy-nominated duo Capital Cities broke onto the scene with their catchy anthem, “Safe and Sound.” The group has also toured with Katy Perry and won an MTV Music Award.

Two-time JUNO Award winners The Strumbellas have won fans all over the world with their songs such as “Spirits” and “Salvation.” The six-piece Lindsay, Ontario, rockers have performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and topped the Billboard Alternative Songs chart.

Attendees will also enjoy local art exhibits as well as a variety of the city’s top chef pop-ups and food trucks.

VCBW has made a number of major changes to enhance the overall experience of every guest. These include switching to a one-day-only event (instead of two days), as well as beer samples at the cost of tickets, and offering free water to guests.

“Although VCBW has historically been frequented by the self-proclaimed ‘beer nerd,’ VCBW now welcomes anyone who has an interest in the available products at the event,” said Dax Droski, VCBW Producer in a release. “From those who have ‘beer PhDs’ to those just learning about these special drinks for the first time, VCBW is for both ends of the spectrum and everyone in between.

“Although we aim to create an experience anchored by beer, we also aim to complete the experience with incredible live music, delicious food, art, and an overall community vibe.”

Pre-sale tickets go live on Tuesday, April 11 at 10 am with two ticket types available: General Admission (3 to 7 pm) and VIP (2 to 7 pm).

When: July 8, 2023

Time: 2 to 7 pm (VIP), 3 to 7 pm (General Admission)

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Pre-sale on April 11

With files from Daily Hive staff.

