A huge puppy party is coming to Vancouver and it's FREE to attend

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Mar 20 2023, 7:01 pm
A huge puppy party is coming to Vancouver and it's FREE to attend
Pet-A-Palooza
The West Coast’s largest pet festival is returning to Vancouver this summer, and it’s going to be a paw-some time!

Pet-A-Palooza’s The Day of the Dog will take over Yaletown on Sunday, August 27. The free event features interactive activities, photo opportunities, and tasty treats for our four-legged friends.

And of course, the outdoor event is pet-friendly so make sure to bring along your furry family members.

Pet-a-Palooza is described by its organizers as “the social event of the year for dogs and their people.” Complete details will be released closer to the event, but if it’s anything like last year, attendees will be in for a treat.

The Day of the Dog 2022 featured a 120-foot pool party in the middle of the city, complete with a poolside DJ, pool floaties, and a lot of a-pup-priate swag.

Guests could even visit the drive-through window to get their doggie treats like beef liver, fish skins, and peanut butter.

Bulldog race /Pet-A-Palooza

The highlight of last year’s event was the dog races, with categories including English bulldogs, French bulls, wieners, and corgis. 

And for the pups that prefer peace and calm, their owners could sign up for doggy yoga sessions. 

Pet-A-Palooza pool party/Pet-a-Palooza

So mark your calendars for The Day of the Dog 2023, because it’s going to be a party you and your pup won’t want to miss.

Pet-A-Palooza 2023

When: August 27, 2023
Time: 11 am to 4 pm
Where: 1100 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free

With files from Ayilya Thampuran

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
