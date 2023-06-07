Outdoor movies return to North Vancouver's Shipyards District this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get your favourite snacks and coziest blankets ready, because outdoor movie season is upon us! And this summer there’s a weekly film night you can catch in the heart of The Shipyards District.

The Polygon Gallery has announced the return of Deckchair Cinema starting on June 29 on Lower Lonsdale’s waterfront deck.

Hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver, the open-air film series will feature music and entertainment, an artisan market, and drinks from local wineries and breweries.

Admission to Deckchair Cinema is by donation, courtesy of BMO Financial Group, and includes entrance to access Polygon Gallery’s summer exhibition Jeremy Shaw: Phase Shifting Index.

Attendees are invited to bring blankets and low chairs to the film screenings on Cates Deck in front of The Polygon Gallery. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and films begin at sundown.

Here is the movie lineup for Deckchair Cinema 2023. Don’t forget the popcorn!

June 29 – Fantastic Planet

July 6 – Interstella 5555

July 13 – What We Do In The Shadows

July 20 – Whale Rider (Celebrating Squamish Amalgamation Day)

July 27 – Big Trouble In Little China

August 3 – Xanadu (Celebrating North Shore Pride Week)

August 10 – Lovers Rock

August 17 – Moonstruck

August 24 – No Bears

August 31 – Bullitt

When: Every Thursday from June 29 to August 31, 2023

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation (suggested $10)

