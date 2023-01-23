EventsConcerts

Look at this band: Nickelback announces huge 2023 tour with a stop in Vancouver

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jan 23 2023, 5:46 pm
Look at this band: Nickelback announces huge 2023 tour with a stop in Vancouver
Nickelback/Live Nation
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
The Pacific Agriculture Show

Thu, January 26, 9:00am

The Pacific Agriculture Show
Love Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Fri, February 3, 10:00am

Love Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park
A Midsummer Night's Dream by Benjamin Britten at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre February 11, 16 & 19

Sat, February 11, 7:30pm

A Midsummer Night's Dream by Benjamin Britten at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre February 11, 16 & 19
2023 Earlybird RV Show & Sale

Thu, February 16, 10:00am

2023 Earlybird RV Show & Sale
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

This concert announcement has got us “Feelin’ Way Too Damn Good!”

Canadian Music Hall of Fame 2023 inductees Nickelback have announced their new Get Rollin’ Tour and it’s stopping in Vancouver on Wednesday, June 28.

Fans can get their seats for the Rogers Arena tour stop when they go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 am. The North American tour is also coming to Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Saskatoon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Live Nation Concerts (@livenation)

Nickelback’s latest North American tour is in support of the rockers’ 10th studio album and their first in five years, Get Rollin’. The album debuted at #2 across the Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music and Digital Album charts, and at #1 in Switzerland, a career first for the band.

Nickelback

Nickelback (Richard Beland/Live Nation)

The Hanna, Alberta, group has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide, with chart-topping songs including “How You Remind Me,” “Someday,” and “Photograph” beloved by fans.

Get Rollin’ Tour will also feature American Country Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards winner Brantley Gilbert and Canadian Country Music Association nominee Josh Ross.

Nickelback’s Get Rollin’ Tour

When: June 28, 2023
Time: 6:30 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 am.

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected]yhive.com View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.