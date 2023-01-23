Look at this band: Nickelback announces huge 2023 tour with a stop in Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

This concert announcement has got us “Feelin’ Way Too Damn Good!”

Canadian Music Hall of Fame 2023 inductees Nickelback have announced their new Get Rollin’ Tour and it’s stopping in Vancouver on Wednesday, June 28.

Fans can get their seats for the Rogers Arena tour stop when they go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 am. The North American tour is also coming to Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Saskatoon.

Nickelback’s latest North American tour is in support of the rockers’ 10th studio album and their first in five years, Get Rollin’. The album debuted at #2 across the Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music and Digital Album charts, and at #1 in Switzerland, a career first for the band.

The Hanna, Alberta, group has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide, with chart-topping songs including “How You Remind Me,” “Someday,” and “Photograph” beloved by fans.

Get Rollin’ Tour will also feature American Country Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards winner Brantley Gilbert and Canadian Country Music Association nominee Josh Ross.

When: June 28, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 am.