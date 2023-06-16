A totally rad '80s films celebration is happening in Vancouver this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Where we’re going we don’t need roads, but we will need popcorn!

Buckle up, film lovers, because Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is firing up the DeLorean and transporting audiences Back to the ’80s this summer.

The celebration at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre includes dozens of all-time classics from the decade, including comedies, indie darlings, and action blockbusters, screening from June 29 to August 31, 2023.

“Our summer Back to the ‘80s series aims to give you an overview of this pivotal decade in dominant culture by spotlighting the vital films, the landmarks, the trendsetters, and, maybe most importantly, the unjustly marginalized, misunderstood or overlooked,” said VIFF programmer Tom Charity in a release.

An opening night party will be held on Thursday, June 29, along with a screening of Back to the Future starring Michael J Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover, and Tom Wilson

Guests on opening night will enjoy live music from the acclaimed vocal trio The Dimes, a pop culture trivia quiz, and 80s cocktails and snacks. Make sure to dress in your best 80s-inspired looks so you fit right in at the VIFF ’80s Video Rental Lounge.

There are 60 films to choose from during VIFF’s Back to the ’80s series including:

Aliens

The Blues Brothers

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Do the Right Thing

Ghostbusters

The King of Comedy

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Sex, Lies and Videotape

They Live

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

A full list of films, showtimes, and tickets can be found online. An all-access series pass is also available which gives the holder access to 60 films across over 150 screenings, a ticket to the opening night party, and access to VIFF Talks and special events.

You’ll also be granted priority access to VIFF’s Video Rental Lounge and have the chance to win a private 80s screening in VIFF’s Studio Theatre.

“Cinema is a time machine and the movies are a mirror to their era,” added VIFF in its event description. “The 1980s gave us resurgent capitalism, hard bodies, and material girls. ‘Strong men’ ruled the box office. The downbeat, skeptical tone of American movies was replaced with slick, vigorous, ‘high concept’ entertainment, blockbusters and their sequels, parody, and pastiche.

“In many ways, we are still living with the legacy of these shifts. But if the culture lurched right, many filmmakers resisted. It’s this counter-narrative which is the backbone of our series.”

And if animation is more up your cinematic alley, make plans to check out Studio Ghibli Forever! Part 2 celebration at VIFF until July 17, 2023.

When: June 29 to August 31, 2023

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices with a series pass also available. Purchase online