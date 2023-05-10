Vancouver's most stylish day at the races reveals this summer's headliners

Get your chicest hats and flashiest bowties out! The city’s most fashionable festival is back this summer and some huge musical acts are coming to the party.

The Cup is taking over Hastings Racecourse on Saturday, July 22. The day-long event is serving up live entertainment, delicious food, and even a fashion competition with a big cash prize.

Two platinum-selling artists are coming to entertain the thousands of attendees throughout the day, and organizers say that they’re excited to once again leave a lasting impression on the guests.

The Cup’s 13th edition is presented by Dax Droski of Parade Agency and Tyson Villeneuve and Jordan Kallman of The Social Concierge.

“We’re incredibly proud of what we achieved last year with The Cup, and we’re eager to build on that momentum and take things to the next level this year,” said Droski in a release. “The Cup has become one of Vancouver’s staples and we are excited to continue delivering exceptionally good times.”

Chart-topping rapper Bryce Vine is headlining The Cup 2023 and guests can look forward to hearing hits including “Drew Barrymore,” “Baby Girl,” and “La La Land” performed live.

Dutch DJ and producer Sam Feldt will also keep the good vibes up with his mix of hits and sun-drenched tracks at Hastings Racecourse. One of DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs, Feldt has been described as a “modern house superstar” by Billboard. Expect to hear global hits such as “Show Me Love” and “Post Malone” during the festivities.

The Cup has once again partnered with Orbiiit for Style Stakes, which will crown the festival’s best-dressed on the main stage in front of thousands of cheering revellers.

Guests can enter to win $5,000 cash, five tickets to the event, and a bottle of Piper Heidsieck Champagne to enjoy on race day. Entry is as simple as sharing a photo of yourself in your snazzy Cup attire from a previous year or providing a sneak peek of your ensemble. More information can be found online.

A fancy day out wouldn’t be complete without some mouth-watering eats, and The Cup has elevated its culinary offerings this year. Some of Vancouver’s top chefs are preparing one-of-a-kind meals exclusively through pre-order, including Grilled Mount Lehman chicken breast, marinated with a blend of paprika, thyme, and lemon, and a Black Truffle & Foie Burger with waffle chips, long pepper onion jam, foie gras mousse, and truffle pecorino cheese.

A full list of food vendors can be found online, and organizers remind attendees that the meals will not be available for purchase on-site.

The Cup has partnered this year with The Dark Horse betting app to create a special offer for attendees. Use the code “Get30” to receive $30 credit to use towards your bet during the day

Tickets for The Cup are on sale now, and you can immerse yourself in the ultimate racing experience with the exclusive Trackside Suites. Strategically positioned at the heart of the event, the suites provide unmatched views of the races and the festivities

Those bringing a larger group to the festival can also book one of the Piper Heidsieck chalets, which can accommodate up to 30 people, or the exclusive and private Silks Stadium Club, which can comfortably accommodate 150 guests.

When: July 22, 2023

Time: Gates open at noon

Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $55, purchase online.