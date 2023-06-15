RuPaul's Drag Race winner coming to celebrate Pride at Playland this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A huge pride celebration returning to Vancouver this summer is bringing in some huge stars for the occasion.

The sec0nd annual HAPPYLAND Festival, presented by Timbre Concerts and Sunrise Series, is happening on Sunday, August 6 at PNE Amphitheatre and Playland.

A fully inclusive Pride celebration, HAPPYLAND features an epic lineup of performers, including RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Trixie Mattel.

Mattel made her debut in the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and just a few years later, wowed the drag world by winning RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3. She has released a number of acclaimed folk albums which has reached the Billboard charts, and her comedy special, Trixie Mattel: One Night Only was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Television Award.

The TV personality and singer-songwriter also stars in the web series UNHhhh, its spin-off The Trixie & Katya Show, and in Netflix’s I Like to Watch, the latter two with fellow drag queen and long-time collaborator Katya Zamolodchikova.

Also performing at HAPPYLAND are Pabllo Vittar with Alaska, Slayyyter, and Priyanka. The big event will be hosted by Venus, with attendees also enjoying performances from the cast of ENBY6 ft. PM, Venus, Rogue, Kara Juku, MX Bukuru and Amy Grindhouse, Softieshan, and Mygayhusband.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a day out at the amusement park without the exciting rides and delicious food. That’s why HAPPYLAND is providing a one-of-a-kind experience to festival-goers that includes exclusive access to the concert venue plus Playland’s rides and food offerings.

The festival also includes a 19+ VIP section, an alcohol-free zone, food trucks, a merchandise area, and more to check out.

Timbre Concerts and Sunrise Series will donate a portion of each ticket sold to Vancouver Pride Society and QMUNITY, a Queer, Trans and Two-Spirit resource centre.

When: August 6, 2023

Time: Doors 4:30 pm, show 5 pm

Where: PNE Amphitheatre and Playland, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online