RuPaul's Drag Race winner coming to celebrate Pride at Playland this summer

Daniel Chai
Jun 15 2023, 10:48 pm
RuPaul's Drag Race winner coming to celebrate Pride at Playland this summer
HAPPYLAND Festival/Submitted
A huge pride celebration returning to Vancouver this summer is bringing in some huge stars for the occasion.

The sec0nd annual HAPPYLAND Festival, presented by Timbre Concerts and Sunrise Series, is happening on Sunday, August 6 at PNE Amphitheatre and Playland.

A fully inclusive Pride celebration, HAPPYLAND features an epic lineup of performers, including RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Trixie Mattel.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunrise Series (@sunrise_series_)

Mattel made her debut in the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and just a few years later, wowed the drag world by winning RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3. She has released a number of acclaimed folk albums which has reached the Billboard charts, and her comedy special, Trixie Mattel: One Night Only was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Television Award.

The TV personality and singer-songwriter also stars in the web series UNHhhh, its spin-off The Trixie & Katya Show, and in Netflix’s I Like to Watch, the latter two with fellow drag queen and long-time collaborator Katya Zamolodchikova.

Trixie and Katya

Trixie and Katya (Trixie Mattel/Facebook)

Also performing at HAPPYLAND are Pabllo Vittar with Alaska, Slayyyter, and Priyanka. The big event will be hosted by Venus, with attendees also enjoying performances from the cast of ENBY6 ft. PM, Venus, Rogue, Kara Juku, MX Bukuru and Amy Grindhouse, Softieshan, and Mygayhusband.

HAPPYLAND Festival

HAPPYLAND Festival/Submitted

Of course, it wouldn’t be a day out at the amusement park without the exciting rides and delicious food. That’s why HAPPYLAND is providing a one-of-a-kind experience to festival-goers that includes exclusive access to the concert venue plus Playland’s rides and food offerings.

HAPPYLAND Festival

HAPPYLAND Festival/Submitted

The festival also includes a 19+ VIP section, an alcohol-free zone, food trucks, a merchandise area, and more to check out.

Timbre Concerts and Sunrise Series will donate a portion of each ticket sold to Vancouver Pride Society and QMUNITY, a Queer, Trans and Two-Spirit resource centre.

HAPPYLAND Festival

When: August 6, 2023
Time: Doors 4:30 pm, show 5 pm
Where: PNE Amphitheatre and Playland, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
