A global food fair and vintage market is popping up at Greek Day this month

Jun 2 2023, 7:14 pm
Dicky Dumps | BaldyLox Thrifts

Three of our favourite Vancouver events are coming together this month for a mouth-watering pop-up.

Hollywood Theatre and Glory Days are teaming up with Granville Flea for Hollywood Harvest at Greek Day on Sunday, June 25.

The family-friendly pop-up will feature a global-inspired food fair and a vintage market at the classic art deco movie theatre in Kitsilano.

Hollywood Harvest

Hollywood Harvest

Hollywood Theatre and Glory Days have curated a delicious lineup for the day-long event, which has free admission. Among the participating restaurants and food trucks are:

  • Nuba
  • Dank Mark
  • DL Chicken
  • Dickys Dumps
  • Elbo Jamaican Patties
  • Rebel Rebel Barbecue
  • Hype Chocolate
  • Disco Biscuits Donuts
downlow chicken UBC

DL Chicken (Rich Won/Submitted)

Granville Flea has invited a number of unique vendors to bring their wares to the party. Shop for items from:

  • BaldyLox Thrifts
  • Something Personal
  • Dont Sleep Vintage
  • Secret Attic Vintage
  • Variety Bin

Secret Attic Vintage/Instagram

Of course, there is lots to see at Greek Day on Broadway, presented by the Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC. The event is the largest one-day Greek festival in Vancouver, attracting more than 100,000 people every year.

Visitors will enjoy music and entertainment on the live stages throughout the day. And don’t forget to pick up your raffle prize ticket for a chance to win some amazing prizes.

Hollywood Harvest and Granville Flea at Greek Day

When: June 25, 2023
Time: 11 am to 7 pm
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver
Admission: Free

