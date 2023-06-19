One of the summer’s hottest food events is returning to Metro Vancouver next month and you’re going to want to bring an appetite.

BC Halal Food Fest is serving up tasty eats and cultural experiences on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 at Holland Park in Surrey.

The second annual festival features free admission and over 60 food, drink, and bazaar vendors. It will also shine a spotlight on the diversity of Halal Food and cuisines from all over the globe.

“The mission of the BC Halal Food Fest is to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and diverse culinary traditions of Halal cuisine while fostering a sense of community and inclusivity,” said event organizers in a release. “We aim to create an immersive experience that showcases the authentic flavours and dishes of local Halal Food vendors.

“We believe that food has the power to bring people together, and we strive to promote the understanding and appreciation of Halal food and culture through this festival.”

Halal, which is an Arabic term meaning “permissible,” refers to food that is prepared according to Islamic dietary laws and is therefore allowed to be consumed. Such foods include, but are not limited to, Zabiha meat products and fish with scales.

Over 50,000 attendees are expected to attend the free Eid-ul Adha celebration and discover dishes from Afghanistan, Nigeria, Mexico, France, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, India, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and more.

Dig into some mouthwatering eats from vendors including Mr. Alibaba Ice Cream, The Birria Taco Stand, Dungan House, and Afrofusion Foods.

There will also be other activities at the festival, including Mehndi and face painting, circus performers, a kids’ zone with inflatables, and a cultural bazaar offering a variety of unique goods.

When: July 8 and 9, 2023

Time: 12 pm to 9 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: Free

With files from Daryn Wright