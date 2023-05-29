A massive rosè picnic party is setting up in Vancouver this summer

The list of mouthwatering food and drink events coming to Vancouver over the summer months continues to grow, and there’s a tasty new one happening you’ll want to add to your calendar.

The Rosè Disco is happening at the PNE Fairgrounds on Sunday, July 30, with over 30 wineries, artisans and chefs to discover.

Vancouver’s Summer Rosè Picnic Party is presented by FEASTER, and the event will also feature a sizzling lineup of live music.

You might also like: Huge summer cocktail festival has over 250 creations for you to try

Vancouver's Craft Beer and Music Fest unveils this summer's headliners

Vancouver's most stylish day at the races reveals this summer's headliners

Guests will sip on more than 25 local and international rosés, including selections from Gray Monk Estate, Scorched Earth Winery, La Fabrique St George Winery, and Blue Grouse Estate Winery.

A culinary feast will also be served by a variety of top chefs and treat makers. Chow down on eats from Little Devils Wood Fire Pizza, Wandering Mollusk Oyster Co, Lee’s Donuts, and more.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a summer party without some great tunes. That’s why Rosè Disco has invited Felix Cartal, Young Bombs, Niña Mendoza and MY!GAY!HUSBAND! to bring the good vibes to the PNE Fairgrounds during the daytime event.

FEASTER is keeping Vancouver foodies busy this summer, as they are also organizing the upcoming Punchbowl Festival, Vancouver Craft Beer and Music Fest, and The Cup at Hastings Racecourse.

Pre-sale tickets for Rosè Disco go on sale for $30 starting on Tuesday, May 30 at 10 am. Mark your calendars to purchase them online.

When: July 30, 2023

Time: 1 to 6 pm

Where: PNE Fairgrounds – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Price: $30 pre-sale, $55 regular price. Purchase online