Over 60 bands are coming to play the free Khatsahlano Street Party this summer

Your summer soundtrack just got a whole lot sweeter, because the official lineup for the 2023 Khatsahlano Street Party has been revealed.

Vancouver’s largest free music and arts festival is presented by the Merchants of West 4th Avenue and takes place on Saturday, July 8 between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street.

This year’s Khatsahlano Street Party theme is #EarnYourStripes, with all festival goers invited to experience a series of must-see and do highlights. And the huge roster of musical acts curated by Zulu Records is sure to have something for everyone.

“For all of us involved in presenting Khatsahlano, we are grateful for the opportunity to present such a diverse selection of some of the finest music this region has to offer,” said Grant McDonagh of Zulu Records in a release. “Khatsahlano again showcases so many great local musicians, worthy of seeing year round, wherever they might perform.

“Such a selection of talent, encompassing 10 blocks on West 4th on July 8th, It’s truly a treat to the ears of anyone attending.”

Stop by the Burrard stage to enjoy performances by Vancouver’s own indie rock darlings, Yukon Blonde, singer, songwriter, and producer Louise Burns, and alt-pop band Daysormay.

You’ll also want to check out the MacDonald Stage, presented by Daily Hive and Third.Space, which will showcase local rock outfit Pink Mountaintop, Toronto-based singer-songwriter Skye Wallace, TikTok sensation, Noble Son, Juno Award-winner Desireé Dawson, and more.

The full lineup can be found online, and you can also listen to a curated playlist with all of the artists on Spotify.

The little ones are always welcome at Khatsahlano Street Party, so bring them by Khats Kids at the Trafalgar Street stage for all-ages entertainment with Mom Bop, Matt Henry, the School of Rock Junior House Band, the Sarah Mclaughlin School of Music, and more.

Visitors to Khatsahlano Street Party can stay refreshed all day by dropping by the four Phillip’s Beer Gardens locations. Other must-visit spots include the Olé Garden with award-winning craft cocktails made from natural ingredients, the t Garden serving up a hint of sweetness, and the new Tacofino Garden with fresh margaritas and tasty tacos on the menu.

You can also eat your way through the festival, with over 50 food truck options and plenty of West 4th favourite patios and restaurants to discover along the way.

Khatsahlano is filled with plenty of family-friendly activities. Swing by Third Space’s 9-hole mini golf course within the 4th Ave and MacDonald Community Garden site to putter around for a while. Then snap a selfie at one of the ribbon installations along West 4th to #EarnYourStripes. You can even receive a limited edition temporary tattoo at one of the Khats Tats Station.

From activities and games to live entertainment and shopping, there are lots to see and do at Khatsahlano Street Party. So save the date and get ready for fun!

When: July 8, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street

Cost: Free