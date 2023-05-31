Embark on a hilarious adventure this summer with The Improv Centre's "Tall Tales"

Summertime was made for going on adventures. That’s The Improv Centre’s latest show will ensure that audiences are going to have a fantastic time.

The improv theatre company’s family-friendly summer show is Tall Tales: The Quest Is Up To You!. Comedy fans can join the party on Fridays and Saturdays from June 3o to August 19.

A special opening night is slated for Thursday, June 29 and there will also be a Canada Day long weekend performance on Sunday, July 2.

According to TIC ensemble member and Tall Tales creator Mary Saunders, the audience will help craft a unique story during each performance.

“There’s something very appealing about a classic story arc to me and fantasy tales are a really fun, limitless way to explore that,” Saunders said in a release. “I wanted the format to reflect some predictable and nostalgic elements of storytelling while still being unpredictable in nature as well as rich and diverse in content.”

Tall Tales features a hero embarking on a fantastical and hilarious journey. Fans of films such as The Princess Bride, Labyrinth, and Lord of the Rings will feel right at home during this limited-run show.

“It has been exciting figuring out how to create a form that can both reflect those fantasy storytelling elements while being fresh each time,” Saunders added. “I’m looking forward to our ensemble getting the time and space allowed by long form to explore character arcs more extensively and dive into the richness of the world we build based on unique suggestions from our audience.”

Summer is a busy season for The Improv Centre as the company has recently launched its monthly Femme, Femme, Femme show and is gearing up for its weekly House Teams Showcase. For more information about all of the TIC’s upcoming events, visit them online.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from June 3o to August 19, 2023 (Special opening night on Thursday, June 29

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $26.50 with special pricing of $15 for opening night! Tickets available online.