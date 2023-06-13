EventsSummerPets & AnimalsDH Community Partnership

An adorable dog-friendly event is happening in Vancouver this month (PHOTOS)

An adorable dog-friendly event is happening in Vancouver this month (PHOTOS)
Bark Park (Bentall Centre/Submitted)
Puppy lovers know that every dog has its day, and turns out that it’s happening sooner than you think in Downtown Vancouver.

The second annual Bark Park is taking over Bentall Centre’s rooftop parkade at 1025 Dunsmuir Street on Saturday, June 24.

Attendees of the free event will enjoy live entertainment, delicious eats and drinks for owners, and yummy treats for our paw-fect pals.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bentall Centre (@bentallcentreyvr)

Bark Park was first launched by Bentall Centre in 2022 as a way to create a dog-friendly community in the heart of Vancouver. The first year drew over 600 people and their pooches, with organizers expecting a bigger turnout this summer.

Bark Park

Bark Park (Bentall Centre/Submitted)

Bring your furry family member to check out a variety of fun activities and photo ops. Vendors for Bark Park 2023 include Granville Island Brewing, Good Dog Plant Foods, Discover Dogs, Kissamo, In The Raw, The Pawlosophy, Global Pet Foods, and local artists including DJs and illustrators.

Bark Park

Bark Park (Bentall Centre/Vancouver)

Partial proceeds from the dog-friendly public event will go to support Loved at Last, a non-profit organization based in Vancouver that helps find homes for dogs in need.

Bark Park

Bark Park (Bentall Centre/Submitted)

Bark Park 2023

When: June 24, 2023
Time: 1 to 7 pm
Where: Bentall Centre Bark Park – 1025 Dunsmuir Street
Cost: Free

