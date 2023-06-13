An adorable dog-friendly event is happening in Vancouver this month (PHOTOS)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Puppy lovers know that every dog has its day, and turns out that it’s happening sooner than you think in Downtown Vancouver.

The second annual Bark Park is taking over Bentall Centre’s rooftop parkade at 1025 Dunsmuir Street on Saturday, June 24.

Attendees of the free event will enjoy live entertainment, delicious eats and drinks for owners, and yummy treats for our paw-fect pals.

Bark Park was first launched by Bentall Centre in 2022 as a way to create a dog-friendly community in the heart of Vancouver. The first year drew over 600 people and their pooches, with organizers expecting a bigger turnout this summer.

Bring your furry family member to check out a variety of fun activities and photo ops. Vendors for Bark Park 2023 include Granville Island Brewing, Good Dog Plant Foods, Discover Dogs, Kissamo, In The Raw, The Pawlosophy, Global Pet Foods, and local artists including DJs and illustrators.

Partial proceeds from the dog-friendly public event will go to support Loved at Last, a non-profit organization based in Vancouver that helps find homes for dogs in need.

When: June 24, 2023

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: Bentall Centre Bark Park – 1025 Dunsmuir Street

Cost: Free