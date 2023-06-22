Vancouver International Jazz Fest opening weekend is a feast for music lovers

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

"The Wall" Public Art Installation: Commemorating 100 Years Since the Introduction of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1923

Objective Objects: An Exhibition Tour into the World of Tobias Wong

One of the city’s largest summer celebrations has finally arrived, and fans are in for an auditory feast.

The 38th annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival is taking over stages all over town from Friday, June 23, to Sunday, July 2.

And to get the party started, music lovers can check out some fantastic shows during the opening weekend, including epic free performances, a transcendental metal showcase, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coastal Jazz (@coastaljazz)

You might also like: Enjoy over 50 free concerts at Vancouver International Jazz Festival this summer

Free jazz concerts are coming to Granville Island on Canada Day

Over 20 new murals will be unveiled at this summer's Vancouver Mural Festival

This year’s Vancouver International Jazz Festival will offer a variety of free and ticketed performances in June and July, including the free Downtown Jazz concert series outside the Vancouver Art Gallery and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square as well as Canada Day weekend events on Granville Island.

Highlights you won’t want to miss on the first few days of the festival include a free double bill at Ocean Artworks on Friday, June 23 at 8:30 pm starring The Fits and Hayley Wallis and The Bright Futures.

The Fits is a long-time project of pianist/vocalist Veda Hille and vocalist Patsy Klein and features tight harmonies, rollicking piano, and singing with abandon. Hayley Wallis, originally from the Kitasoo/Xais’xais community of Klemtu, reached #1 on NCI’s Indigenous Music Countdown and charted on CBC’s Searchlight top 100. Joining Wallis for the show are Stephanie Jackson on keys/guitar/vocals, Timothy Charman on bass, and Michael Guglia on drums.

If you’re on Granville Island for the jazz festival, stick around at Ocean Artworks for the Late Night Open Jams from June 23 to 25. Each session begins at 10:30 pm and is free to enjoy, with a host artist setting the stage for the audience, local musicians, and visiting artists.

You may find yourself in East Vancouver for another double bill, this time featuring Liturgy with Big and Brave and Farida Amadou.

Liturgy comprises vocalist/guitarist Ravenna Hunt-Hendrix, guitarist Mario Miron, bassist Tia Vincent-Clark, and drummer Leo Didkovsky. The Brooklyn-founded group will take to the stage with “ferocious and transcendental black metal,” so be prepared for a sonic overload.

Also on the bill are acclaimed Montreal ensemble Big and Brave and Belgian bassist Farida Amadou.

The popular Free Jazz Around Town program begins on opening weekend, and you’ll want to head down to the Vancouver Art Gallery in the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square to catch all the action.

Highlights from the Downtown Jazz series include a free performance by Grammy and Juno-nominated Lido Pimienta on Saturday, June 24, at 7:30 pm, and Grammy-nominated Afrocuban star Cimafunk on Sunday, June 25, at 7:30 pm.

For more information about all Vancouver International Jazz Festival shows, visit coastaljazz.ca.

Vancouver International Jazz Festival

When: June 23 to July 2, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information is available online

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of the Vancouver International Jazz Festival