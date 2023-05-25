Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival races into Vancouver for 35th anniversary

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The continent’s flagship dragon boat festival is returning to Vancouver next month for its 35th anniversary, and top local music acts will help get the party started.

Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival is happening at Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25.

Over 100,000 visitors and racers are expected to attend the city’s biggest Dragon Boat celebration. The two-day event will include the international dragon boat races and an expanded range of programming and free concerts throughout the day.

Terry Hui, president and CEO of Concord Pacific Developments Inc., is excited for fans to experience this year’s highly anticipated festival.

“Since the Festival’s founding in 1989, Concord Pacific has been a key supporter of the event. It has stayed as one of Vancouver’s biggest and most inclusive summer events,” said Hui in a release. “As title partner, we invite everyone to celebrate the Festival’s 35-year anniversary, and again, experience one of the largest dragon boat festivals in the world.”

The family-friendly event features the new TD Main Stage’s 100% local lineup. Attendees will enjoy headliners Dear Rouge and SABAI as well as exciting diverse performers throughout the weekend.

The TD Main Stage is one of Vancouver’s largest free, outdoor, and independent

stages showcasing artists and performers from POC, Indigenous, and 2SLGBTQAI+ communities.

“We’re so proud to team up with the Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival as a premier sponsor and host an incredible lineup of local artists at the TD Main Stage,” said Julie Armour, Senior Vice President and Pacific Region Head, TD Bank Group, in a statement. “This marquee event is something our customers and colleagues look forward to every year – it harnesses the power of sport, culture and music to bring people together and celebrate the diversity that makes our communities so special.”

Here is the 2023 event lineup:

Saturday, June 24 — Headliners Dear Rouge and Sabai, plus Kimmortal, Coastal Wolf Pack, Mikey Jose, Ludic, Hayley Wallis and the Bright Futures, and Eagle Song Dancers

Sunday, June 25 — Ricecake: Summer Solstice and Festival Wrapup Party, plus Missy D, Fionn, Van Lefan, Vancouver Chinese Music Ensemble, and additional guests to be announced

Almost 200 teams represented by 5,000 racers will be in attendance at this year’s event. There will also be a Chinatown Pavilion, presented in partnership with the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, and an Indigenous Pavilion where visitors and guests are invited to honour and respect territorial protocols of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations.

And to commemorate Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival’s 35th anniversary, you can get a piece of cake made in Chinatown by Boss Bakery on Saturday, June 24 at 12 pm courtesy of Concord Pacific.

When: June 24 to 25, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver

Admission: Free