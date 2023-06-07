Giant whisky and wine tasting party comes to Vancouver this summer

Get ready to raise your glass, Vancouver. A popular tasting event is returning this summer with some majorly delicious changes.

The fourth annual Whisky Smoke takes place at Hastings Racecourse on Friday, August 11, and is doubling in size for 2023.

Whisky Smoke is treating guests to a number of exciting firsts this year including a new wine showcase added to the festivities and a shift to a Friday evening event. Guests will also be in the heart of the thoroughbred racing as the event will now be held trackside.

And yes, a derby attire dress code will be in effect.

“We’re excited to elevate the upcoming event to new heights of sophistication by curating a

truly enhanced experience for all attendees,” said Adam Bloch, FEASTER president, in a release. “By extending the festivities into the late evening, under the Friday night lights, amidst the heart-pumping racing action, we’re aiming to create an unforgettable evening that’ll leave everyone buzzing with excitement.”

Whisky Smoke features 24 wines, more than 12 whiskies, cognac, and beer for guests to sip on. Brands that you can discover include Westland Distillery, Stauning Whiskey, Talisker, Lastella Winery, and Daou Vineyards.

Attendees will purchase either the whisky or wine ticket options to sample everything in that category. Each ticket also includes a cocktail and a Peroni beer, and there is also a catered dinner available from The Wooden Spoon Co.

The summer vibes are completed with concerts by genre-bending party band Cookin’ With Brass on the Bulleit Live Stage. Dance along to their high-energy blend of traditional New Orleans brass sounds, R&B, funk, jazz, pop, and more when the thoroughbreds are not racing.

“With the three major changes of the location, the change to the evening and the incredibly exciting addition of wine, I am personally so excited to see this event come to life,” added Bloch. “We are doing something special here with the combination of experiential tasting, bringing together thoroughbred racing, derby-style attire and the tasting of such incredible, high-quality products.”

FEASTER is keeping Vancouver foodies busy this summer, as they are also organizing the upcoming Rosé Disco, Punchbowl Festival, Vancouver Craft Beer and Music Fest, and The Cup at Hastings Racecourse.

Access for pre-sale tickets for Whisky Smoke is available online, with early bird tickets priced at $75, and pre-sale tickets for $85.

When: August 11, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $75. Register online