Get hyped for summer with Playland's Battlezone and Singles Night

A trip to the amusement park is a highlight of any summer schedule. And no matter what kind of excitement you’re looking for, Playland has two upcoming events that you need to check out.

Vancouver’s amusement park is hosting Battlezone, an epic dance showdown on Saturday, June 17, and Singles Night, an exhilarating evening of love and laughs, on Saturday, July 15.

So whether you’re in the mood for competition or connection, Playland is the place to be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PNE / Playland (@pne_playland)

You might also like: "Heartbreaking": Metro Vancouver's last drive-in theatre announces closure

Steveston Salmon Festival returns with full plate of FREE activities next month

RuPaul's Drag Race winner coming to celebrate Pride at Playland this summer

The 10th anniversary of the BattleZone Vancouver Competition on June 17 is presented by Heavy Hittaz Crew and is described as the “ultimate clash [of] local dance professionals.” Over 100 competitors will face off in youth and adult categories, and the event will also feature performances from seven dance groups.

Attendees of the evening portion of Battlezone starting at 6 pm will see the winners and runner-ups of both categories competing for the chance to be crowned the final winner in the remarkable dance showdown.

And if you’re ready to get off the bumper cars of singlehood and ride the roller coaster of love, make plans for Playland’s Singles Night on July 15 from 6 to 11 pm. It will be filled with fun activities to help spark a connection.

Thrill rides will be operational, delicious food and drinks will be available, and all members, including the LGBTQ2S+ community, can mix and mingle with individuals of interest. You may even get a chance to participate in Playland’s speed dating rounds that will take place throughout the evening.

So don’t miss out on your opportunity to meet someone new at Playland this summer. It could just be the start of a beautiful ride.

When: June 17, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $26 for the Fun Pass (Battlezone and limited rides included), $38 for the Thrill Pass (Battlezone and all rides included). Purchase online