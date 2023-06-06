Here are all the FREE outdoor movies you can see in Stanley Park this summer

EventsSummerDH Community Partnership

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jun 6 2023, 2:00 pm
Aerial shot of the free outdoor movies in Stanley Park (Fresh Air Cinema)
Get your blankets and favourite snacks ready because outdoor movies in Stanley Park are returning this summer! And you can even help pick one of the films to watch under the stars.

Fresh Air Cinema and Evo Car Share have shared the movie lineup for Evo Summer Cinema Series, taking place on the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach.

Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday from July 4 to August 22 for Canada’s largest outdoor movies series. You can watch a curated lineup of Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant 40-foot inflatable movie screen.

Attendees are invited to bring a blanket or chair to enjoy free lawn seating available on a first-come, first-serve basis. VIP seating is also available online and offers a front-row seat to enjoy the movie.

Fresh Air Cinema and Evo Car Share are also letting audiences vote on the “90’s Night” movie that will play on Tuesday, July 18. The options are My Best Friend’s Wedding10 Things I Hate About You, or The Parent Trap and voting is open now.

Here is the movie lineup for Evo Summer Cinema Series 2023. Don’t forget to invite your friends!

Free outdoor movies Stanley Park 2023 schedule

July 4 – Bring It On

Bring it On

July 11 – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

July 18 – 90’s Night: My Best Friend’s Wedding, 10 Things I Hate About You or The Parent Trap (vote online)

Stanley Park outdoor movies

July 25 – Jaws

Jaws

August 1 – The Wedding Singer

The Wedding Singer

August 8 – The Birdcage

The Birdcage

August 15 – Shrek

August 22 – Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Pirates of the Caribbean

Evo Summer Cinema Series at Stanley Park

When: Every Tuesday in July and August
Time: 8 to 11 pm; screenings begin at dusk
Where: Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach – 8502 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver
Cost: Free

Daily Hive is the proud media partner of the Evo Summer Cinema Series

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel Chai
