EventsPets & AnimalsDH Community Partnership

Canada's largest cat festival returns to Vancouver this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jun 21 2023, 2:00 pm
Canada's largest cat festival returns to Vancouver this summer
Meowfest/Submitted
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Fête de la Musique Vancouver | Make Music Day

Fri, June 23, 5:00pm

Fête de la Musique Vancouver | Make Music Day
Pain Clinics and Workshops led by a Physiotherapist

Sat, June 24, 10:00am

Pain Clinics and Workshops led by a Physiotherapist
Objective Objects: An Exhibition Tour into the World of Tobias Wong

Thu, June 29, 6:00pm

Objective Objects: An Exhibition Tour into the World of Tobias Wong
76th Steveston Salmon Festival

Sat, July 1, 10:00am

76th Steveston Salmon Festival
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Calling all cat lovers! A convention dedicated to all things feline is happening in Vancouver this summer and you’ll want to pick up your tickets right meow.

Meowfest is a full-day festival for the cat community happening on Saturday, August 19 at the Rocky Mountaineer Station.

The kitty celebration is part purrty and part trade show, and guests can even help set a new world record during the event.

Meowfest

Meowfest/Submitted

Meowfest has a huge lineup of activities set for this year’s event. In addition to mingling with fellow feline fans, you can Meet & Greet “celebricats” and animal advocates throughout the day. These pawsome stars include Nathan The CatLady, Bodhi the adventure cat, Snapple, an extraordinary kitty that is defying expectations, and more.

Other activities include a feline “librawry,” guest speakers and workshops, a scavenger hunt, a cat costume contest, and speed dating for cat lovers.

Meowfest

Meowfest/Submitted

There will also be access to cat and kitten adoption and a variety of adorable photo ops. So make sure your phone is fully charged so you can snap as much as you’d like.

Meowfest is asking guests to help them set the record for the world’s biggest furball. Collect fur from your kitty by brushing them regularly and bring it with you to the convention to add to the ball.

Meowfest

Meowfest/Submitted

And no convention would be complete without a marketplace to shop for the latest items for your cat companions. There will also be live music, food trucks and drink vendors so you can stay energized during your visit.

Meowfest

Meowfest/Submitted

Best of all, Meowfest proceeds, including ticket sales, are donated to local animal shelters and organizations based in the city where the event is held. The past four festivals have raised over $64,000 for cats in need.

Meowfest 2023

When: August 19, 2023
Time: 10 am to 1:30 pm or 1:30 pm to 5 pm. VIP Admission Pass holders can enter at any time.
Where: Rocky Mountaineer Station – 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $32.25 for ages 13 and up, $13.03 for ages 7 to 12, free for ages six and under. VIP Passes are also available. Purchase online

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Pets & Animals
+ DH Community Partnership
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.