Canada's largest cat festival returns to Vancouver this summer

Calling all cat lovers! A convention dedicated to all things feline is happening in Vancouver this summer and you’ll want to pick up your tickets right meow.

Meowfest is a full-day festival for the cat community happening on Saturday, August 19 at the Rocky Mountaineer Station.

The kitty celebration is part purrty and part trade show, and guests can even help set a new world record during the event.

Meowfest has a huge lineup of activities set for this year’s event. In addition to mingling with fellow feline fans, you can Meet & Greet “celebricats” and animal advocates throughout the day. These pawsome stars include Nathan The CatLady, Bodhi the adventure cat, Snapple, an extraordinary kitty that is defying expectations, and more.

Other activities include a feline “librawry,” guest speakers and workshops, a scavenger hunt, a cat costume contest, and speed dating for cat lovers.

There will also be access to cat and kitten adoption and a variety of adorable photo ops. So make sure your phone is fully charged so you can snap as much as you’d like.

Meowfest is asking guests to help them set the record for the world’s biggest furball. Collect fur from your kitty by brushing them regularly and bring it with you to the convention to add to the ball.

And no convention would be complete without a marketplace to shop for the latest items for your cat companions. There will also be live music, food trucks and drink vendors so you can stay energized during your visit.

Best of all, Meowfest proceeds, including ticket sales, are donated to local animal shelters and organizations based in the city where the event is held. The past four festivals have raised over $64,000 for cats in need.

When: August 19, 2023

Time: 10 am to 1:30 pm or 1:30 pm to 5 pm. VIP Admission Pass holders can enter at any time.

Where: Rocky Mountaineer Station – 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $32.25 for ages 13 and up, $13.03 for ages 7 to 12, free for ages six and under. VIP Passes are also available. Purchase online