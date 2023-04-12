Theatre Under The Stars returns for a heartfelt and magical summer season

A popular Vancouver theatre tradition returns to Stanley Park this summer with a pair of feel-good musicals

Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) has announced that its 2023 season and 83rd year at the Malkin Bowl will feature The Prom and Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical.

The shows will run on alternate evenings from July 6 to August 26, and TUTS General Manager Kevin Woo shared that he is excited for audiences to experience the shows.

“This summer, we look forward to continuing the annual tradition of spectacular theatre in our magical outdoor setting with our faithful and supportive TUTS audience, whether families, friends, or passionate theatre-goers,” said Woo in a release.

“This year’s season is full of heart, hope, mischief, and merriment, featuring two of Broadway’s smash hits: the big-hearted comedy, The Prom, and the fast-paced family adventure, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical.

“Audiences will be moved by both musicals’ warmth and optimism – and their ultimate promise that love always prevails.”

The Prom will transport audiences to a small-town high school to meet four down-on-their-luck Broadway actors and Emma, a teen whose prom was cancelled because she planned to attend with her girlfriend. The actors try to help Emma but their plans soon go awry in this tale about searching for a place to belong.

Theatre-goers can also take a trip to a cozy English village during Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical. They will get to know a bright little girl who uses her whimsical storytelling abilities to “fight for the right to be a little bit naughty” against her self-absorbed parents and tyrannical headmistress.

TUTS’ two-show subscription packs are on sale until May 17, and early bird single tickets go on sale starting May 25. For more information and to purchase, visit them online.

When: July 6 to August 26, 2023 (Performances alternate evenings)

Time: 8 pm, except on Fireworks Nights (July 22, 26 and 29) when shows begin at 7 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park – 610 Pipeline Road

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online