Here's a sneak peek of the tasty eats at Vancouver Bubble Tea Fest this summer
Canada’s largest bubble tea festival returns to Metro Vancouver this summer, and you better bring your appetite.
Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival, happening July 7 to 9 at Burnaby’s Swangard Stadium, will welcome thousands of guests for exciting live performances, interactive games, and of course, delicious food and drinks
In fact, there will be over 25 street food and bubble tea vendors to try. So bring some friends to make a day of it.
The annual event, presented by Versante Hotel, LuRou FanTasty, EpicFest Productions and Fantuan, is a celebration of all things Boba.
Dished got the scoop on some of the amazing food and drink vendors that will be participating this year, and trust us, you’re definitely going to want to come hungry.
From bubble tea to fried Taiwanese chicken and BBQ eats, here are all the delicious things you’ll find at Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival this summer.
Bubble Tea:
- Truedan
- Chatime
- Teapressu
- Juicy Green
- Sago Togo
- Gram
- AsUsual Cafe
- Blend Bubble Tea
- Canada Bubble Tea Fest
Street Eats:
- Bruno
- Luroufan Tasty
- Taco Tigre
- Bubble 88
- Takenake
- Myst
- Revolution Roasted Corn
- Kyu Grill
- Dos Amigos
- Authentic Indonesian Foods
- Blueridge Treats
- Bala Foods
- Sasaya Bistro
- Taiwan Way
- Bayi Foods
- Taco Nori
- Nam Dae Moon
- Tokyo Katsu-Sand
- Memory Corner
There will even be a pearl judging contest where guests can vote for their favourite bubble tea shop.
In addition to family-friendly activities and performances, the festival will be hosting an outdoor movie on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8. So grab your favourite treat, pull out your coziest blanket, and enjoy summer the boba way.
Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival 2023
When: July 7 to 9, 2023
Time: 3 to 10 pm (Friday), Noon to 10 pm (Saturday), Noon to 7 pm (Sunday)
Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby
Tickets: $9.99 for a one-day pass, $14.99 for a three-day pass, plus GST. Children 12 years old and under are free and youth 25 years old and under with disabilities are free. Purchase online
With files from Hanna McLean
Community Partnership Content