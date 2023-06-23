Celebrate Canada Day in Port Coquitlam with a special entertainment lineup

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

"The Wall" Public Art Installation: Commemorating 100 Years Since the Introduction of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1923

Canada Day is always a special celebration across the nation, and there will be no exception with the City of Port Coquitlam‘s exciting lineup of activities.

Head on down to Castle Park on July 1, 2023, for family-fun entertainment, planned activities, carnival games, and live music shows all ending with a beautiful fireworks display at dusk.

This free, all-day event also has a host of tasty food and drink options with multiple choices from the beverage garden, eight local food trucks, five PoCo breweries, and market vendors.

Local musicians and artists will mark the celebration with live performances going from noon to 10 pm, including an amazing headline act by award-winning Canadian country music artist Chad Brownlee.

To make things even easier, you’ll be able to ditch the car with a free roundtrip shuttle service operating every 30 minutes from 12 to 11 pm, shuffling attendees from Castle Park to PoCo’s north, downtown, and south sides.

The event will end with a huge and literal bang thanks to a meticulously choreographed pyrotechnics showcase just as the sun sets, providing a touch of magic to cap off the festivities.

So no matter what you’re looking for, Port Coquitlam’s free Canada Day celebrations at Castle Park will surely be memorable for all attendees.

When: July 1, 2023

Time: noon to 10 pm

Where: Castle Park — 2252 Castle Crescent, Port Coquitlam, BC

Tickets: Free