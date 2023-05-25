Here's everything you can do at the PNE Fair in Vancouver this summer

One of Vancouver’s most popular summer events is gearing up for a big 2023, and you’ll definitely want to plan your schedule accordingly.

PNE Fair is happening from August 19 to September 4, with new programming, returning attractions, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

The end-of-summer tradition is BC’s longest-running and largest ticketed event and PNE President and CEO Shelley Frost is excited to welcome back fairgoers this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PNE / Playland (@pne_playland)

You might also like: Grammy winners to rap icons: PNE Fair drops 2023 summer concert lineup

Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival races into Vancouver for 35th anniversary

Where to see Canada Day Fireworks in Metro Vancouver this summer

A highlight of the fair every year is the huge concerts at the PNE Amphitheatre. Music lovers won’t want to miss the exciting mix of music legends and rising stars coming to The Chevrolet Stage.

Just a few of the stars performing in August and September include TLC, Boyz II Men, Billy Talent, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, AQUA, and Jason Derulo.

The Summer Night Concerts will run every evening that the PNE Fair is open and attendees will also need to purchase a Fair Gate Admission separately for the date of the concert.

It wouldn’t be the PNE without some exciting entertainment. Save room in your fair schedule to see the SuperDogs’ new video-game-inspired show “Barkade” at the Pacific Coliseum, the world-class Flying Fools High Dive Show, and the thrilling Knights of Valour, back by popular demand.

New to the fair this year is the Best of the West Archery Championships, an Immersive Monet Art Exhibition, and the mouth-watering Taste Showcase. Just for Laughs will also be serving up a number of comedy shows in the Pacific Coliseum.

Make sure to take the little ones to BCAA Toon City for interactive all-ages shows like Blue’s Dance Party, Super Action Academy!, and the new Animal Antics, screenings of heartwarming and hilarious pet videos on the big screen each night at ToonCity.

Adventure over to the nearby Dinosaurs Around the World outdoor exhibition and discover how plate tectonics, land bridges, and volcanic activity allowed dinosaurs to disperse all over the globe. There will also be live demonstrations of traditional Canoe carving by The Canoe Cultures Society.

This year’s PNE is filled with live entertainment throughout the fairgrounds. Stop by the Stage at Festival Park to celebrate BC’s diverse cultural landscape with dancers, musicians, and more. The popular Dueling Pianos is also returning with two new talented players going head to head. Requests and singing along are highly encouraged.

The fun continues with the daily For The Love of Drag tribute show at the Coca-Cola Stage in The Revel District, and the School Of Rock’s Big Guitar Rockout on Sunday, August 27 at the Pacific Coliseum. The latter will attempt to set a record for the most guitarists playing together at the arena, and you can sign up online to take part.

A variety of on-the-ground performers will keep the lively atmosphere going throughout the day. See if you can spot El Gleno Grande, the PNE Pep Band, and Los Dorados Mariachi during your visit.

When you need a break from the sunshine, head indoors to The Market inside the forum, with over 90 different vendors with unique products and services. And check out the

PNE Prize Home Lottery Display before picking up your PNE Prize Home ticket for your chance to win some great prizes, including a house or a car!

One of the most popular places to see at the fair is the agricultural area and the adorable array of barnyard animals, educational exhibits, and more. This year, the PNE is welcoming over 300 members from BC 4H to its annual 4H Festival, and there’s also a Kids Discovery Farm and Agri-a’moo’sement activities for burgeoning farmers to explore.

Of course, no visit to the PNE is complete without treating yourself to all the delicious eats, and we can’t wait to chow down on classics like mini donuts, lemonade, and homestyle fried chicken. Just make sure to pace yourself before you get back on the thrill rides!

And stick around until the end of the evening for the brand new Remix Inferno – A Pyro Music Spectacular. The awe-inspiring experience will fill the sky with hot musical mashups.

When: August 19 to September 4, 2023 (closed on August 21 and 28)

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25 for adults, $16 for youth and seniors, $9 for children, and free for ages 3 and under. Save $5 on adult gate passes and $2 on youth, child and senior gate passes by purchasing in advance online. Ride passes can also be purchased in advance.

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the PNE