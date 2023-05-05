EventsSummer

A FREE air show is taking flight in Metro Vancouver this summer (PHOTOS)

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
May 5 2023, 9:43 pm
A FREE air show is taking flight in Metro Vancouver this summer (PHOTOS)
Boundary Bay Airshow/Submitted
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
55 Years of #1 Hits

Sat, May 13, 7:30pm

55 Years of #1 Hits
The Parlour Magic Show!

Wed, May 24, 7:30pm

The Parlour Magic Show!
Beyond Books - Coquitlam Public Library Open House

Sun, May 28, 12:00pm

Beyond Books - Coquitlam Public Library Open House
Brewery & the Beast 2023

Sun, July 9, 12:00pm

Brewery & the Beast 2023
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Do you feel the need, the need for speed? Then you need to make plans to check out a returning air show in Metro Vancouver that’s free for all attendees to enjoy.

Boundary Bay Airshow, presented by the City of Delta and Alpha Aviation, is happening on Saturday, July 22 at the Boundary Bay Airport.

The annual event will feature a variety of world-class aviation attractions, including aerobatic teams, a Red Bull racer, and more.

Boundary Bay Airshow was first held 15 years ago and regularly draws massive crowds of over 15,000 to the waterside airport.

Performers in 2023 include USAF Air Combat Command A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, the Northern Stars Aero Team, and Vicky Benzing in her Boeing Stearman.

Boundary Bay Airshow

USAF Air Combat Command A-10 Thunderbolt II/czbb.com

Guests can also see Pete McLeod soar in his Red Bull Extra 300, Brad Wursten in his MXS-R Aerobatic Aircraft, Ross Granley in his YAK 18T, and Mike Tryggvason piloting the Giles 202.

Boundary Bay Airshow

Vicky Benzing in her Boeing Stearman/Submitted

Down on the ground, visitors to this year’s event can check out a car show, a kid’s zone, and static aircraft including the world’s first-ever diesel-powered Beaver and the Erickson Aircraft Collection B-17.

There will also be vendor displays, a beer garden hosted by Barnside Brewing Co., and food trucks on-site to ensure everyone is fuelled for the high-flying fun.

Boundary Bay Airshow

Boundary Bay Airshow/Submitted

Parking will be available on-site for $25 per car but space is limited. Guests are encouraged to make use of the free parking at Paterson Park (5800 Clarence Taylor Crescent, Delta) and the East Ladner Parking Lot (4626 88th Street, Delta) with free shuttles running approximately every 15 minutes.

Boundary Bay Airshow

When: July 22, 2023
Time: Gates open at 11 am, Airshow starts at noon
Where: Boundary Bay Airport – 7800 Alpha Way, Delta
Admission: Free

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Summer
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.