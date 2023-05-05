A FREE air show is taking flight in Metro Vancouver this summer (PHOTOS)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Do you feel the need, the need for speed? Then you need to make plans to check out a returning air show in Metro Vancouver that’s free for all attendees to enjoy.

Boundary Bay Airshow, presented by the City of Delta and Alpha Aviation, is happening on Saturday, July 22 at the Boundary Bay Airport.

The annual event will feature a variety of world-class aviation attractions, including aerobatic teams, a Red Bull racer, and more.

Boundary Bay Airshow was first held 15 years ago and regularly draws massive crowds of over 15,000 to the waterside airport.

Performers in 2023 include USAF Air Combat Command A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, the Northern Stars Aero Team, and Vicky Benzing in her Boeing Stearman.

Guests can also see Pete McLeod soar in his Red Bull Extra 300, Brad Wursten in his MXS-R Aerobatic Aircraft, Ross Granley in his YAK 18T, and Mike Tryggvason piloting the Giles 202.

Down on the ground, visitors to this year’s event can check out a car show, a kid’s zone, and static aircraft including the world’s first-ever diesel-powered Beaver and the Erickson Aircraft Collection B-17.

There will also be vendor displays, a beer garden hosted by Barnside Brewing Co., and food trucks on-site to ensure everyone is fuelled for the high-flying fun.

Parking will be available on-site for $25 per car but space is limited. Guests are encouraged to make use of the free parking at Paterson Park (5800 Clarence Taylor Crescent, Delta) and the East Ladner Parking Lot (4626 88th Street, Delta) with free shuttles running approximately every 15 minutes.

When: July 22, 2023

Time: Gates open at 11 am, Airshow starts at noon

Where: Boundary Bay Airport – 7800 Alpha Way, Delta

Admission: Free