Mark your calendars for Tuesday, June 27, until Friday, June 30, and clear your credit card balance, because Medici Designer Pop-Ups is holding an event in Richmond that you’re not going to want to miss.

A Canadian-owned business that aims to make designer fashion more accessible and affordable, Medici Designer Pop-Ups host four-day events which curate a selection of designer clothing, shoes, purses, and accessories at discounted prices you’ll have to see to believe.

With a wide range of styles and a selection that’ll definitely fill that empty space in your closet, you can expect to see the best of name-brand designers, like Burberry, Gucci, Fendi, Prada, Versace, and Moncler.

Importing quality goods straight from Europe, Medici is one of Canada’s premiere shopping experiences that provides you with up to 80% off authentic designer pieces from Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Hugo Boss, Prada, and more.

When you get to the pop-up, two prices are shown on all merchandise — a sales price and a membership price. By purchasing a Medici membership for $200 plus GST, you can receive an even bigger discount on in-store items.

These special memberships are good for two Vancouver Medici pop-up events before they expire, but are not required to attend the event. However, if you’re planning on redesigning your wardrobe, the savings are definitely worth the price.

If the sales weren’t big enough to get you out, Medici is also hosting a giveaway in-store for an authentic Gucci original pouch belt bag, which retails for $1,670.

The event will also have free parking and is close to public transit.

Get yourself a new designer wardrobe this summer at a fraction of the retail cost by heading to Medici Designer Pop-Ups’ event, from Tuesday, June 27 until Friday, June 30.

When: Tuesday, June 27 to Friday, June 30

Where: 4211 No. 3 Road — Richmond, BC

Time: 9 am to 9 pm

Tickets: Admission is free for everyone