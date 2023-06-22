Over 20 new murals will be unveiled at this summer's Vancouver Mural Festival

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

"The Wall" Public Art Installation: Commemorating 100 Years Since the Introduction of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1923

Objective Objects: An Exhibition Tour into the World of Tobias Wong

Local art lovers are in for a treat, as the city’s largest public art festival returns this summer with a huge lineup of massive artworks and live events to discover.

Vancouver Mural Fest (VMF) 2023, taking place from August 4 to 13, has announced that it will feature over 20 new murals across Metro Vancouver.

VMF will also host daily mural tours, curator talks, the massive Mount Pleasant Street Party during its final weekend, and more for all ages to enjoy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Mural Festival (@vanmuralfest)

You might also like: Music icon Kim Petras is bringing her new world tour to Vancouver this fall

A totally rad '80s films celebration is happening in Vancouver this summer

9 exciting Pride festivals to check out around Metro Vancouver this summer

“For us, placemaking is the process of shaping public space to strengthen the connections between people and places,” said Natalia Lebedinskaia, VMF creative director, in a release. “We take an art-driven approach to placemaking, working with artists and neighbourhood stakeholders to collectively reimagine public space as the heart of every community.

“From collaborations between mural artists across Metro Vancouver neighbourhoods to fun events that highlight the diversity of local communities, this year’s festival program is tied by the theme of connection, inviting audiences to come together in celebration of public space.”

New murals will be unveiled in various Vancouver neighbourhoods and downtown, as well as in Richmond, Burnaby, and North Vancouver. Prominent Canadian and international artists will be part of this year’s festival.

Highlights to look out for include a monumental mural by Toronto-based multidisciplinary artist Jacquie Comrie, stunning artwork by Musqueam artist Kelly Cannell at the entranceway of the BCIT Burnaby campus, and Hawaii-born Polynesian artist JNasty painting Eihu Lane as the final installation of the West End Laneway Mural Series.

Another highly anticipated event at VMF 2023 is the returning Mount Pleasant Street Party from August 10 to 13 at the City Centre Artist Lodge at 2111 Main Street.

The former Motor Hotel building as well as surrounding streets will be home to free family-friendly entertainment, food trucks and pop-up bars, an artisan market, and more.

“Every year, our team curates art, spaces and experiences that invite people to connect with each other and feel a sense of belonging,” added Lebedinskaia. “We want to create an opportunity to immerse people in creativity and we’re excited to share that our full event schedule is now available on the website, including the jam-packed four-day program for the Mount Pleasant Street Party.”

When: August 4 to 13, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

When: August 10 to 13, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday), 2 to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: City Centre Artist Lodge — 2111 Main Street, Vancouver plus surrounding streets

Cost: Free