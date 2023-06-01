The summer lineup of FREE outdoor movies in downtown Vancouver has been revealed

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Vancouver’s free outdoor movie series in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, also known as the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery, is set to return this summer.

Every Thursday evening from July 6 to August 17, the Downtown Van will inflate a large 16-ft inflatable screen for Summer Movie Nights.

It’s the perfect urban environment to take in a family-favourite flick surrounded by the concrete jungle — just be sure to bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets. Food trucks will be on-site during each screening.

“After last summer’s successful return post-pandemic, we’re thrilled to be bringing Summer Movie Nights back again this year,” said Jane Talbot, president and CEO of Downtown Van, in a release. “For the team at Downtown Van, Summer Movie Nights marks the beginning of an exciting and vibrant summer season, and we know that many in our community feel the same.

“Last year’s series brought so much life to the downtown core, and we look forward to welcoming thousands of movie lovers to the plaza again every Thursday night.”

Each night will even have special activations for the public to enjoy, including live music, face painting, stilt walkers, drag performances, mini golf, and more.

Soccer fans will want to add Thursday, July 13 to their calendar as the evening will feature a visit from Vancouver Whitecaps FC mascot Spike and Summer Movie Night’s own Poppy. The Vancouver Whitecaps Girls Elite team will also be on-site to scrimmage with fans before the film in celebration of the city hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Here is the movie lineup for Summer Movie Nights in downtown Vancouver.

July 6 – Twilight

July 13 – Bend it Like Beckham

July 20 – Legally Blonde

July 27 – The Lego Movie

August 3 – Rocky Horror Picture Show (Pride celebration)

August 10 – Top Gun: Maverick

August 18 – Everything Everywhere All at Once

When: Every Thursday from July 7 to August 18, 2023

Time: Activations start at 4 pm, movie starts around 9 pm depending on when the sun sets.

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free