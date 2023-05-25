Where to see Canada Day Fireworks in Metro Vancouver this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Canada Day is coming up fast and it’s a big day of celebration and reflection across the country.

One of our favourite moments of the festivities is the fireworks displays, and a number of events in and around Metro Vancouver have huge ones planned for their July 1 extravaganzas.

Though the traditional Canada Day fireworks at Canada Place in downtown Vancouver are now permanently cancelled, we’ve put together a list of cities and celebrations that will be lighting up the night sky.

We’ll add more Canada Day fireworks to our checklist as they get announced, so stay tuned!

What: City of Surrey’s annual Canada Day event features a huge concert lineup, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and of course, fireworks. Everyone will also have the opportunity to learn about the land they live on as well as the true history of Canada.

Then, when 10:15 pm rolls around, find a spot on the grass to take in the spectacular fireworks show as it illuminates the sky above.

When: July 1, 2023

Time: 10 am to 10:30 pm. Fireworks at 10:15 pm

Where: Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre – 17728 64th Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Canada Day in Burnaby will be filled with fun events and activities to commemorate the occasion, and fireworks in Central Park are planned to cap off the day of festivities. StreetFest on Central will offer a family zone at Civic Square, all-ages activities along Central Boulevard, and food vendors, a beer garden, and free live performances in Central Park.

When: July 1, 2023

Time: 6:30 to 10:30 pm. Fireworks at 10 pm

Where: Civic Square, Central Boulevard and Central Park

Admission: Free

What: Port Coquitlam’s Canada Day event takes place at Castle Park, and it features live performances by acclaimed Canadian country star Chad Brownlee and legendary rockers April Wine. The event also includes family-friendly activities, food trucks, market vendors, and a fireworks display.

When: July 1, 2023

Time: 12 to Dusk. Fireworks after dark

Where: Castle Park – 2252 Castle Crescent, Port Coquitlam Coquitlam

Admission: Free

What: Kicking off at noon, Canada Day in Coquitlam features family-friendly live entertainment, multicultural performances, food trucks, activities, and a chance to learn about Canadian and pre-colonial Indigenous history. Make sure to stick around for the fireworks over Lafarge Lake in the evening.

When: July 1, 2023

Time: 12 to 10:30 pm. Fireworks at 10 pm

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Admission: Free