Surrey Canada Day returns this summer with free concerts and Indigenous cultural sharing

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the largest Canada Day events in Western Canada is returning to Metro Vancouver this summer, and it promises to be a day full of great live entertainment.

On Saturday, July 1, the City of Surrey‘s annual Canada Day event is taking place at the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale.

The free, all-ages event features a huge concert lineup, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and fireworks.

Everyone will also have the opportunity to learn about the land they live on as well as the true history of Canada.

“On behalf of Surrey City Council, it is my pleasure to invite residents and visitors to come be a part of the largest Canada Day event in Western Canada,” said Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke in a release. “Attendees can enjoy a full day of free entertainment, including performances by Broken Social Scene, Crown Lands, and Neon Dreams, as well as fireworks, amusement rides, family activities, and food trucks.

“Canada Day is a time to both celebrate and reflect on this great country we call home and there is no better place to do that than at Surrey’s Canada Day party. I hope to see you all there.”

Surrey Canada Day features an extensive lineup of Indigenous education, workshops, and cultural sharing. The Indigenous Village will also include the returning Siam Stage, which means “Respected Ones” in the Coast Salish language.

Surrey is situated on the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territories of the Coast Salish Peoples, including the q̓icə̓ y̓ (Katzie), q̓wɑ:n̓ƛən̓ (Kwantlen), and Semiahma (Semiahmoo) land-based nations.

The incredible lineup of entertainment at the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre includes headliners Broken Social Scene, two-time nominees of the Polaris Music Prize, and two-time winners at the Juno Awards.

Also on the bill are fellow Juno Award winners Crown Lands, an acclaimed powerhouse prog-rock duo, and Neon Dreams, a celebrated alt-pop duo.

Other performers on stage throughout the day include The Shania Experience, PIQSIQ, Zimbamoto Trio, and Julio Avila Cuban Band.

Then, when 10:30 pm rolls around, find a spot on the grass to take in the spectacular fireworks show as it illuminates the sky above you.

More information about Surrey Canada Day 2023 is available online.

When: July 1, 2023

Time: 10 am to 10:30 pm

Where: Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre – 17728 64th Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free