Big changes coming to Vancouver Pride parade, festival this summer

One of Vancouver’s most popular summer festivals will look very different this year.

The Vancouver Pride Society (VPS) announced today that the 2023 Vancouver Pride Parade will follow a new route to the festival’s new location in False Creek.

It will be a big change for the event, which has been held in Vancouver’s West End for decades. This year will also see the festival expand its programming to the entire weekend.

Pride Weekend’s signature Parade will take place on Sunday, August 6, beginning at the intersection of Davie Street and Denman and ending at the new festival site at Concord Pacific Place.

According to Allison Dunne and Madison Holding, VPS co-executive directors, the changes will allow more people to enjoy Pride festivities together.

“We are excited to announce this change to the parade route and festival location and to also announce that the festival will now be two days long,” said Holding in a release. “By moving to Concord Pacific Place and expanding the festival to two days, we are creating a more inclusive and accessible event that will accommodate a larger number of attendees.”

VPS shared that the decision to implement the changes was made following community consultations and an accessibility audit. The society added that its goal is to make the event more accessible for disabled people, improve transportation options for attendees, and expand capacity in the lead-up to Canada Pride 2024.

This year’s parade will proceed down Beach Avenue and Pacific Street with over 100 local community groups, non-profit organizations, businesses and more expected to showcase their support for the 2SLGBTQAI+ communities. It will also feature three accessible viewing zones, a dozen superstar hosts, and a VIP viewing area to catch all the action.

The annual Pride Parade and Festival draws hundreds of thousands of spectators and participants each year, and organizers are excited for the community to come together this summer.

“We are confident that this new location will enhance the experience for everyone and will provide a platform for the community to celebrate diversity, acceptance, and inclusivity,” said Dunne in a statement.

VPS is currently accepting applications to participate in the Vancouver Pride Parade. Vendors and performers interested in being part of the Vancouver Pride Festival can also apply online.

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the Vancouver Pride Society