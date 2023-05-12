Huge summer cocktail festival has over 250 creations for you to try

A summer celebration of delicious drinks, great live music, and mouthwatering BBQ is coming back to Vancouver. And as you can tell, we’re very excited.

The Punchbowl Festival will be going down on July 29 at the PNE Fairgrounds, and it’s shaping up to be one of the city’s best-tasting events of the year.

Attendees will discover over 50 vendors sampling over 250 summer spirits, beer and cider cocktail creations, wine, and food. And organizers FEASTER say that’s just the tip of what they have planned.

“We are delighted to have Punchbowl return to Vancouver this summer,” said Adam Bloch, FEASTER president, in a release. “In 2022 we were able to return (from the pandemic) and now that those days are behind us, we are beyond excited to go full-throttle on what will be the best Punchbowl ever, in 2023.

“With 40 combined years of event experience, we’re confident that this year’s event will be one of the most talked about events in Vancouver after it is produced. Between the brands that are confirmed to showcase, the music that is booked and which food companies will be there, this event will be like no other. For those of you that haven’t been, think of it as a beer festival environment but for cocktails.”

Punchbowl will have two tasting sessions available, a daytime tasting from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm and an evening tasting from 5 to 9 pm. All guests can look forward to a huge variety of one-of-a-kind cocktails from the dozens of vendors on-site.

A highlight of this year’s cocktail fest is the Cointreau Margarita Village, where Vancouver’s top mixologists will show off their best margaritas paired with incredible tacos.

Unique cocktails based with gins, vodkas, rums, tequilas, beer and other alcohol types will be served up. And Columbus Meat Markets will also be providing hungry guests with classic Italian backyard barbeque.

Samples are available for purchase within the event using the festival token, valued at $1 each plus tax. Most samples cost 2 to 3 tokens with a range in price. You can purchase your tokens at the event as well as at the time of ticket purchase.

Vancouver’s acclaimed funk band The Big Easy Funk Ensemble and DJ Marvel will keep the sunny vibes going all day on Tiito’s live stage.

When: July 29, 2023

Time: Daytime tasting from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm, evening tasting from 5 to 9 pm

Where: PNE Fairgrounds – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Price: Starting from $28-$30, regular price $45. Purchase online