Grammy winners to rap icons: PNE Fair drops 2023 summer concert lineup

The PNE Fair is returning this summer with a jam-packed schedule of fun from August 19 to September 4, and music fans in Vancouver will definitely want to visit this year.

The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) has released the lineup for this year’s Summer Night Concerts, and it features an exciting mix of music legends and rising stars.

Whether you’re into hip-hop anthems, rock singalongs, or country ballads, there’s something for all PNE fairgoers to enjoy.

“We are thrilled with this year’s lineup,” said PNE Fair Creative Director Patrick Roberge. “We really wanted every night to be filled with Summer Fun. There are musical offerings for fans of every genre, with a mix of Grammy winners, rap icons and Fair fan favourites, we know fairgoers will have an incredible experience.”

TLC kicks things off on August 19. The four-time Grammy-winning group is made up of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, both of whom continue to perform in honour of their former member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, who passed in 2002.

Iconic hits from the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Famers include “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” “Unpretty,” and “Creep.”

A number of iconic Canadian artists will take the stage at The Chevrolet Stage at the PNE Amphitheatre, including Billy Talent, Tenille Townes, Blue Rodeo, Yung Gravy & bbno$, Walk off the Earth, and Doug and the Slugs with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.

No matter when your high school years were, you’ll get a chance to relive the good times through concerts by Boyz II Men, Aqua, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, and Jason Derulo.

“The PNE Fair is thrilled to be back in full operation with an extensive entertainment offering. There is truly something unique for people of all ages,” said President and CEO Shelley Frost in a statement. “We have an array of great new entertainment and attractions and can’t wait for everyone to experience what we have in store this summer.”

The Summer Night Concerts will run every evening that the PNE Fair is open, starting on Saturday, August 19 on The Chevrolet Stage at the PNE Amphitheatre.

Reserved tickets for Summer Night Concerts start at $20 and go on sale Friday, May 26 at 10 am. Details on the pre-sale can be found online.

Attendees will also need to purchase a Fair Gate Admission separately for the date of the concert.