We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up too.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 25 new Vancouver restaurants for you to try in the near future or down the line in general.

The new destination for dinner, late-night bites, and natural wines and cocktails will be located in The Whip’s former space, 209 East 6th Avenue. Slated to open sometime this month, Bar Susu will feature menus by Main’s Gus Stieffenhoffer-Brandson and Novella’s Ashley Kurtz.

Address: 209 East 6th Avenue, Vancouver

