Rileys: New concept from Glowbal Restaurant Group coming soon

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean

Feb 1 2022, 9:28 pm
Glowbal Restaurant Group may have just dropped a major expansion announcement in Toronto, but that doesn’t mean the company’s plans to grow in Vancouver are slowing down.

Rileys is the newest name and concept to come from the group. There’s little we can share about this restaurant at the moment, other than it will be opening in downtown Vancouver.

Slated to open in spring 2022, Dished Vancouver will be revealing details as they are available.

Glowbal Restaurant Group currently operates several eateries in and around Vancouver, including Glowbal, Coast, Italian Kitchen, Five Sails, Trattoria, and Black + Blue.

We can’t wait to see what Rileys has in store for patrons, so stay tuned.

In the meantime, check out what’s in store for Torontonians later this year from the group.

