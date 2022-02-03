FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Bamboo World Kitchen now officially open in Vancouver

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Feb 3 2022, 11:55 pm
LU YAO/Shutterstock
Last summer, we reported that new concept Bamboo World Kitchen was gearing up to open its flagship location in Vancouver, and the official launch day has arrived.

The new 2690 Granville Street eatery is open and operating in the former location of a Starbucks in South Granville.

This concept promises to be a place that’s passionate about supporting local organic growers, farmers, and artisans in and around the Vancouver area.

Its menu offers a selection of bowls, wraps, steamed dumplings, smoothies, and salads too. The restaurant will use steam as its primary method of cooking.

Veggie lovers will be thrilled to hear there will be plant-based options up for order as well.

On top of the thoughtfully sourced grub, expect packaging that is Earth-friendly, recycled, and biodegradable from this new spot.

Folks can enjoy flavours from the Pacific Northwest, Mexico, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Japan, Italy, and the Mediterranean, according to its website.

You can find Bamboo World Kitchen open Monday to Wednesday from 9 am to 7 pm, Thursday and Friday from 9 am to 9 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm, and Sunday from noon to 5 pm.

This concept has already revealed plans for a second location at 794 West Broadway in Vancouver, which is set to open later this year.

Bamboo World Kitchen

Address: 2690 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram

