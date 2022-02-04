This article was written for Daily Hive by Kate Farrell.

An annual Whistler trip in the winter has become a must-do for skiers, boarders, and apres appreciators alike.

Whether you’re heading to take in the beauty of the backcountry or the bars, it’s not hard to see why thousands of people make the trip to this little mountain town each year.

The downside of a town filled with endless adventures and activities? It’s easy to do a lot of damage to your wallet. Enter happy hour deals.

Having a great time in Whistler doesn’t have to come with a huge price tag if you know where to look. So instead of aimlessly wandering through the village stroll looking for the best deals, we did the work for you.

Here are some of the best happy hour deals Whistler has to offer. Cheers!

Happy Hour: Daily from 3 to 5 pm

If you’ve ever looked for the best happy hour deal in Whistler, chances are the name Pizzeria Antico has come up. Head to this rustic casual Italian restaurant for $4 BC Craft Beers (they have 18 drafts on tap to choose from) and $8 Margherita pizzas.

Address: 101-4369 Main Street, Whistler

Phone: 604-962-9226

Happy Hour: Daily from 2 to 5 pm

With over 100 possible burger combinations (we didn’t know we needed a poutine burger until now), Splitz has been the go-to spot in Whistler for hearty food at great prices since 1997. Every day from 2 to 5 pm they have their “Five For $5” happy hour deal. Grab yourself some hot poutine, a single Caesar, draught beer, Lonetree cider or house wine for only $5 each. Pro-tip, level up your happy hour and head in on Thursday from 2 to 5 pm when they have a DJ playing.

Address: 4369 Main Street, Whistler

Phone: 604-938-9300

Happy Hour: All-day-everyday deals

If you’re looking for a laid-back atmosphere with quality food and affordable drinks, Crystal Lounge is your place to be. This casual bar is a local favourite for the free pool table and everyday-all-day happy hour deals, including their famous 40-cent chicken wings.

Address: 4154 Village Green, Whistler

Phone: 604-938-1081

Happy Hour: Monday to Friday from 4 to 5 pm

Cozy up in the classy lounge/bar at Table 19 any day of the week from 4 to 5 pm to enjoy their new happy hour. Located right beside the stunning Nicklaus North Golf Course, you can enjoy 20 oz pints and select wines for $6, their legendary cheese fondue for $16 per person, charcuterie for $10 and half-off one of their delicious Margherita, carnivore or forager pizzas.

Address: 8080 Nicklaus North Boulevard, Whistler

Phone: 604-938-9898

Happy Hour: Daily from 3 to 5 pm and 8 to 9 pm

The happy hour so nice it’s on twice (per day…okay we tried). Every day between 3 to 5 pm and 8 to 9 pm this rustic casual eatery has deals on their delicious locally made food and craft beer. Enjoy their Kalua pulled pork or thoughtful falafel sandwich for $12.50, or a dozen wings for $9.50. Pair it with a crisp sleeve of beer for $4.25 or a sleeve of cider for $6.

Address: 101-4368 Main Street, Whistler

Phone: 604-966-2372

Happy Hour: Daily from 3 to 5 pm

If you’re looking for the best gin selection in town, head to Brickworks. They carry over 35 craft gins from BC-based brands to mixes from international distilleries. From 3 to 5 pm every day you can get a double craft gin with your tonic choice for only $9.95. Doubles of premium liquor are also $9.95, or you can get a large house wine for $9.

Address: 20-4308 Main Street, Whistler

Phone: 604-962-2929

Happy Hour: Monday to Friday from 1 to 3 pm

Head south of Whistler’s main village to Creekside to score one of Whistler locals’ favourite happy hour deals at the comfort food classic: The Southside Diner. Monday to Friday from 1 to 3 pm you can get $4 lagers, $5 craft beers and an order of steaming wings or poutine with a beer for only $10.

Address: 2102 Lake Placid Road, Whistler

Phone: 604-966-0668

Happy Hour: From Sunday to Friday from 5 to 7 pm.

It’s time to Apres Irish style. This lively pub located right at the base of Whistler mountain offers happy hour from Sunday to Friday between 5 to 7 pm. Grab a pint of BC Craft Beer, a highball or a 6oz glass of house wine for only $5.75. Fill up on drinks then stay for the live music!

Address: 4320, 170 Sundial Crescent, Whistler

Phone: 604-905-4047

Happy Hour: Daily from 3 to 5 pm and 10 pm to close

With one of the largest happy hour food and drink menus in town, Earls has become a staple for happy hour in Whistler. With locations all around the country, you can always count on Earls for high-quality food and a cool atmosphere. Some highlights of their happy hour menu include sushi tacos, half dozen oysters, Steak Frites, espresso martinis, Aperol spritzes, draft beer and margaritas.

Address: 220-4295 Blackcomb Way, Whistler

Phone: 605-935-3222

