FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Best Whistler happy hours worth checking out while in town

Guest Author
Guest Author
|
Feb 4 2022, 6:21 pm
Best Whistler happy hours worth checking out while in town
@southsidediner/Instagram | @dubhlinngatewhistler/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Cibo Trattoria

Cocktails, Breakfast and Brunch

Cibo Trattoria
Chop Steakhouse & Bar

Steakhouse, Alcohol

Chop Steakhouse & Bar
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle UBC

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle UBC
Hi Five Chicken (Marine Drive)

Fast-Food

Hi Five Chicken (Marine Drive)
Saboten

Japanese

Saboten
Supreme Pizza

Pizza

Supreme Pizza

This article was written for Daily Hive by Kate Farrell.

An annual Whistler trip in the winter has become a must-do for skiers, boarders, and apres appreciators alike.

Whether you’re heading to take in the beauty of the backcountry or the bars, it’s not hard to see why thousands of people make the trip to this little mountain town each year.

The downside of a town filled with endless adventures and activities? It’s easy to do a lot of damage to your wallet. Enter happy hour deals.

Having a great time in Whistler doesn’t have to come with a huge price tag if you know where to look. So instead of aimlessly wandering through the village stroll looking for the best deals, we did the work for you.

Here are some of the best happy hour deals Whistler has to offer. Cheers!

Pizzeria Antico

Happy Hour: Daily from 3 to 5 pm

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pizzeria Antico (@pizzeriaantico)

If you’ve ever looked for the best happy hour deal in Whistler, chances are the name Pizzeria Antico has come up. Head to this rustic casual Italian restaurant for $4 BC Craft Beers (they have 18 drafts on tap to choose from) and $8 Margherita pizzas.

Address: 101-4369 Main Street, Whistler
Phone: 604-962-9226

Instagram

Splitz Grill Whistler

Happy Hour: Daily from 2 to 5 pm

With over 100 possible burger combinations (we didn’t know we needed a poutine burger until now), Splitz has been the go-to spot in Whistler for hearty food at great prices since 1997. Every day from 2 to 5 pm they have their “Five For $5” happy hour deal. Grab yourself some hot poutine, a single Caesar, draught beer, Lonetree cider or house wine for only $5 each. Pro-tip, level up your happy hour and head in on Thursday from 2 to 5 pm when they have a DJ playing.

Address: 4369 Main Street, Whistler
Phone: 604-938-9300

Facebook | Instagram

Crystal Lodge

Happy Hour: All-day-everyday deals

If you’re looking for a laid-back atmosphere with quality food and affordable drinks, Crystal Lounge is your place to be. This casual bar is a local favourite for the free pool table and everyday-all-day happy hour deals, including their famous 40-cent chicken wings.

Address: 4154 Village Green, Whistler
Phone: 604-938-1081

Facebook

Table Nineteen

Happy Hour: Monday to Friday from 4 to 5 pm

Cozy up in the classy lounge/bar at Table 19 any day of the week from 4 to 5 pm to enjoy their new happy hour. Located right beside the stunning Nicklaus North Golf Course, you can enjoy 20 oz pints and select wines for $6, their legendary cheese fondue for $16 per person, charcuterie for $10 and half-off one of their delicious Margherita, carnivore or forager pizzas.

Address: 8080 Nicklaus North Boulevard, Whistler
Phone: 604-938-9898

FacebookInstagram

Hunter Gather

Happy Hour: Daily from 3 to 5 pm and 8 to 9 pm

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hunter Gather (@huntergatherwhistler)

The happy hour so nice it’s on twice (per day…okay we tried). Every day between 3 to 5 pm and 8 to 9 pm this rustic casual eatery has deals on their delicious locally made food and craft beer. Enjoy their Kalua pulled pork or thoughtful falafel sandwich for $12.50, or a dozen wings for $9.50. Pair it with a crisp sleeve of beer for $4.25 or a sleeve of cider for $6.

Address: 101-4368 Main Street, Whistler
Phone: 604-966-2372

Facebook | Instagram

Brickworks

Happy Hour: Daily from 3 to 5 pm

If you’re looking for the best gin selection in town, head to Brickworks. They carry over 35 craft gins from BC-based brands to mixes from international distilleries. From 3 to 5 pm every day you can get a double craft gin with your tonic choice for only $9.95. Doubles of premium liquor are also $9.95, or you can get a large house wine for $9.

Address: 20-4308 Main Street, Whistler
Phone: 604-962-2929

Facebook | Instagram

The Southside Diner

Happy Hour: Monday to Friday from 1 to 3 pm

Head south of Whistler’s main village to Creekside to score one of Whistler locals’ favourite happy hour deals at the comfort food classic: The Southside Diner. Monday to Friday from 1 to 3 pm you can get $4 lagers, $5 craft beers and an order of steaming wings or poutine with a beer for only $10.

Address: 2102 Lake Placid Road, Whistler
Phone: 604-966-0668

FacebookInstagram

Dubh Linn Gate Irish Pub

Happy Hour: From Sunday to Friday from 5 to 7 pm.

It’s time to Apres Irish style. This lively pub located right at the base of Whistler mountain offers happy hour from Sunday to Friday between 5 to 7 pm. Grab a pint of BC Craft Beer, a highball or a 6oz glass of house wine for only $5.75. Fill up on drinks then stay for the live music!

Address: 4320, 170 Sundial Crescent, Whistler
Phone: 604-905-4047

FacebookInstagram

Earls

Happy Hour: Daily from 3 to 5 pm and 10 pm to close

With one of the largest happy hour food and drink menus in town, Earls has become a staple for happy hour in Whistler. With locations all around the country, you can always count on Earls for high-quality food and a cool atmosphere. Some highlights of their happy hour menu include sushi tacos, half dozen oysters, Steak Frites, espresso martinis, Aperol spritzes, draft beer and margaritas.

Address: 220-4295 Blackcomb Way, Whistler
Phone: 605-935-3222

FacebookInstagram

HUNGRY? FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Guest AuthorGuest Author
+ Dished
+ Booze
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT