Is it just us or has it seemed like an exceptionally long winter?

If you’re in need of an escape, even just for a little while, then you need to make plans for these unique themed pop-up experiences coming to Vancouver.

The best part is that these pop-ups are mixing special drinks that are definitely worthy of your Instagram story!

Call up your friends, family and co-workers and check out these three boozy themed pop-up events coming to Vancouver soon.

What: Dress up in your finest outfits and invite your loved ones to a unique, immersive dining and cocktails event. Gastown’s historic Millennium Building will be transformed into the iconic Paris cabaret for the one-of-a-kind art and dining experience.

Guests will be treated to a five-course dinner curated by Oui Chef YVR. There will be Moulin Rouge-inspired cocktails made by the expert mixologists at Cocktail Connoisseur. You can even enjoy a glass from the Moulin Rouge-themed wine list, all while taking in a live choreographed theatrical rendition of the classic Baz Luhrmann film.

When: February 12, 2022

Time: 5 and 8 pm

Where: Millennium Building – 369 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Price: Starting at $161.42 per person, including fees; purchase online

What: Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will immerse themselves in this fantasy world by playing croquet with flamingos, painting roses red, and devouring “Eat Me” cake!

Things will get as “curious and curiouser” as you’ll create own Alice in Wonderland-inspired cocktails after solving riddles and challenges from quirky characters like the Mad Hatter.

When: March 9 to mid-April, 2022

Where: Secret Location on East 33rd, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

What: Visitors to the ultimate Peter Pan experience will climb aboard the Jolly Roger, hang out at the Lost Boys Hideout, and indulge in treats during a visit to Neverland.

Guests will also taste the magic of Tinkerbell in cocktail form, hide from Captain Hook, and discovering other surprises. There’ll be plenty of challenges to complete and prizes to be won too, but make sure to keep your ears open for the ticking crocodile!

When: May 4 to June 26, 2022

Where: Secret Location on East 33rd, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online