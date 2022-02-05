New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 15 new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now.

New Vancouver restaurants

One of BC’s most popular “hidden gems” has landed in Vancouver. Smitty’s Oyster House is now open on Main Street. The concept hails from the Sunshine Coast, where its original location is situated on the shoreline of Gibsons Harbour.

Address: 3124 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-5810

Instagram

COFU Pressed Sushi View this post on Instagram A post shared by COFU Pressed Sushi (@cofu_20) If you love a good non-boozy bevvy and sushi, there’s a new spot in Vancouver that you need to check out. COFU Pressed Sushi, now open at #103-1833 Anderson Street in Vancouver, tells Dished it’s the “one and only” plant-based sushi and sober bar in Canada. Address: 1833 Anderson Street #103, Vancouver

Phone: 604-730-7999 Instagram

Known for its glutinous tteok (Korean rice cakes) steamed to chewy perfection, Nam Dae Moon’s cakes are always steamed in-house and are also low in sugar. Popular flavours include the Red Bean Glutinous Rice Cake, the Sesame Glutinous Rice Cake, and the Osmanthus Rice Cake.

Address: #108-6868 Royal Oak Avenue, Burnaby

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel | Taste to Plate (@tastetoplate)

Its original Gastown spot makes you feel like you’re on vacation, so we’re super excited to see Moltaqa announce that its new Vancouver location is open. The Moroccan restaurant first opened at 51 W Hastings Street in 2018, and now, Moltaqa has expanded with a brand new outpost at 1002 Mainland Street in Yaletown.

Address: 1002 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Gelateria (@bellagelateria)

Known for serving up old-world, handcrafted gelato in cups and cones, Bella currently operates one other location in Metrotown, with new stores on Robson and Brentwood coming soon.

Address: 1752 Davie Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moroko🎂Vancouver foodie🇨🇦 (@morokokoko)

Gram Cafe is famous for its fluffy three-stack Japanese pancakes. You can find it around the corner from Brentwood Plaza at The Amazing Brentwood.

Address: The Amazing Brentwood — 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Phone: 778-452-5830

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OEB Breakfast Co. (@oeb_breakfast)

OEB now operates nine locations across Canada and one in the US. The brand has upcoming BC openings slated for Langley’s Willowbrook Shopping Centre and in West Vancouver’s Ambleside.

Address: 143 E 15th Street, North Vancouver

Phone: 778-340-3132

Facebook | Instagram

One of YVR Airport’s most anticipated new food and beverage concepts has officially launched. Pacific Farms Market is open and operating. Dished Vancouver is told the “farm to flight” culinary experience offers travellers local, fresh, and healthy options that “better reflect the region and are authentic to the Vancouver food scene.”

Address: YVR Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by imposter café & provisions (@liveimposter)

Imposter Cafe has also partnered with a number of great, local producers, the brand tells Dished Vancouver. The 1,200 sq ft space has seats for 16 people to sit down and enjoy some quality plant-based food, drinks, and lifestyle products.

Address: 2474 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-3244

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hanna McLean (@hannamclean_)

This restaurant offers a menu of plant-based eats in a space that boasts seating for 150 people inside and on its outdoor patio space. Diners can expect eats like Mushroom Kara-age, Fried Taro Roll, Sunchoke Black Truffle Risotto, and Mushroom Pate, to name just a few.

Address: 1079 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Instagram

It might be a fresh concept, but Vancouver’s newest pub has a ton of history behind it. The pub is called Hero’s Welcome, and it’s now open inside a long-time former Main Street Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans club.

Address: 3917 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-1020

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bamboo World Kitchen (@bambooworldkitchen)

Bamboo World Kitchen just opened its flagship location in Vancouver. The new 2690 Granville Street eatery opened in the former location of a Starbucks in South Granville.

Address: 2690 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

The wait is over for fans of Paris-based fashion and music concept Maison Kitsuné, as the label has opened its first Canadian brick-and-mortar store and its house cafe, Café Kitsuné. The new retail location and eatery are located at 159 and 157 Water Street, respectively, in Vancouver’s historic Gastown neighbourhood.

Address: 157 Water Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 1A7

Phone: 236-477-4777

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Brown’s (@marybrownsofficial)

Famous Canadian chicken chain Mary Brown’s has officially landed in Vancouver. The national, quick-service eatery was founded in St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador in 1969 and has since grown to operate nearly 200 locations across the country.

Address: 6549 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Vancouver’s new sweet spot, Nukid Cafe, has softly opened, and we had to check it out for ourselves. The 1660 Robson Street destination quietly opened on January 14 under limited hours to start. It offers a selection of Korean-style baked goods and drinks too.

Address: 1660 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram