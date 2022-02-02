FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Monarca Mexican Kitchen: New restaurant to open in Gastown soon

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Feb 2 2022, 10:22 pm
Monarca Mexican Kitchen: New restaurant to open in Gastown soon
181 Carrall Street, Vancouver (Daily Hive)
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Tap & Barrel Shipyards

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Shipyards
The Lazy Gourmet

Breakfast and Brunch, Desserts

The Lazy Gourmet
Beach Ave Bar and Grill

Burgers, Seafood

Beach Ave Bar and Grill
Aidan’s

Asian, Cafes

Aidan’s
Parallel 49 Brewing

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Parallel 49 Brewing
Havana

Mexican, Cocktails

Havana

A fresh concept will be setting up shop inside a notable Vancouver restaurant space: Monarca Mexican Kitchen.

Dished Vancouver is told the new eatery, which is actually a sister spot to Olympic Village’s Ophelia, is slated to open this spring.

Ophelia is known for its authentic Mexican eats from Executive Chef Francisco Higareda and his team. We’re told Chef Higareda will also be at the helm of Monarca’s kitchen.

Monarca will be opening at 181 Carrall Street in Gastown. This was the former space of Coquille Fine Seafood, which closed at the end of 2019.

We’ll keep you posted as things progress with this concept.

Stay tuned!

Monarca Mexican Kitchen

Address: 181 Carrall Street, Vancouver

HUNGRY? FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT