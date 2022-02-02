A fresh concept will be setting up shop inside a notable Vancouver restaurant space: Monarca Mexican Kitchen.

Dished Vancouver is told the new eatery, which is actually a sister spot to Olympic Village’s Ophelia, is slated to open this spring.

Ophelia is known for its authentic Mexican eats from Executive Chef Francisco Higareda and his team. We’re told Chef Higareda will also be at the helm of Monarca’s kitchen.

Monarca will be opening at 181 Carrall Street in Gastown. This was the former space of Coquille Fine Seafood, which closed at the end of 2019.

We’ll keep you posted as things progress with this concept.

Stay tuned!

Monarca Mexican Kitchen

Address: 181 Carrall Street, Vancouver