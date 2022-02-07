FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Bar Susu: Wine bar and late night pop-up coming to Mount Pleasant

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
Feb 7 2022, 7:00 pm
Ling Cod (Photo: Kris Kurus)
It’s from the team behind Published on Main, so you know recently-announced pop-up concept, Bar Susu, is going to be good.

The new destination for dinner, late-night bites, and natural wines and cocktails will be located in The Whip’s former space, 209 East 6th Avenue.

Slated to open sometime this month, Bar Susu will feature menus by Published on Main’s Gus Stieffenhoffer-Brandson and Novella’s Ashley Kurtz.

Patrons can expect eats like Honey Cruller topped with Duck Liver Parfait, Steelhead Gravlax, and Grilled Ling Cod, to name just a few. 

Bar Susu

Steelhead Gravlax (Photo: Kris Kurus)

Bar Susu

Duck Liver (Photo: Kris Kurus)

“Bar Susu is an idea we wanted to do for a while, so we thought we’d try it out here as a pop-up while we finalize a more permanent concept for the space,” says Cody Allmin, co-founder of Published on Main.

“We’re keeping the vibe casual, with good food, wine, and cocktails. There will likely be a happy hour and some fun programming throughout the week. We’re excited to give it a quick facelift and be back open by end of this month.” 

Allmin is also co-founder of soon-to-open Novella, as well as Twin Sails Brewing, and Thorn & Burrow Wines.

Bar Susu

Quince Pudding (Photo: Kris Kurus)

We’ll keep you posted as more details on this temporary pop-up dinner spot are revealed.

Bar Susu

Address: 209 East 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

