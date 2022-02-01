One of BC’s most prominent restaurant groups is making some moves, this time, a few provinces over.

The Glowbal Restaurant Group, which operates several different concepts in and around Vancouver, will be setting up its first-ever Toronto restaurant.

The group will be opening a new, large Black + Blue location. The original Black + Blue in downtown Vancouver is one of the city’s top places for steak and beyond.

The Vancouver location boasts a third-floor outdoor restaurant and lounge called The Roof, a popular destination year-round.

Black+Blue Toronto will open in the heart of the Financial District this fall.

Dished Toronto is told the restaurant will be located in the Toronto Stock Exchange building and will be two levels.

This new restaurant will be nearly 9,000 square feet inside and boast a 2,000 sq ft garden patio as well.

“What better way to mark our 20th anniversary than by returning home to Toronto where it all started. After 20 years, we’ve come full circle,” says Glowbal Restaurant Group CEO Emad Yacoub.

“We’re also excited to be able to add even more talent to an already all-star back-of-house team that works across all our restaurants and will help us sharpen our focus and continue to build on our culinary reputation in Vancouver and beyond.”

We can’t wait to share more info with you about this concept – stay tuned!