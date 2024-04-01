Metro Vancouver restaurant closures: 28 spots to say goodbye to

Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures.

The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

We’re sorry burger fans, we’ve got some bad news for you. Located at 625 Howe Street, Carl’s Jr. has closed its doors.

Fans of the burger chain will now have to travel to Richmond or Surrey to get these handhelds.

Address: 625 Howe Street, Vancouver

Food Republic, conceptualized by NextGen Kitchens group, was Vancouver’s first digital food hall, aiming to deal with the issues of rising food costs, expensive real estate, and labour shortages.

However, the store has quietly closed its doors.

Address: 488 Robson Street, Vancouver

Opened in 2016, Smithe Salad was a “family-run business that believes in and feels passionate about fresh foods.”

Signs have gone up on the windows stating that the restaurant space is now available for lease.

Address: 191 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Rinconcito is best known for its pupusas, which are filled with all sorts of yummy goodness, such as cheese, beans, pork, and more.

Rinconcito Salvadoreño’s last day of operation was on March 30, 2024.

Address: 2062 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

An employee at Finch’s confirmed with Dished over the phone that its last day at this location was March 22.

The employee told us the closure was due to the increasing cost of upkeep and repairs. Thankfully, you can still visit Finch’s at its 501 E Georgia Street location.

Address: 353 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Unfortunately, the Mount Pleasant NSFW waffle shop has now closed.

“Due to rising costs of operations, we have decided not to renew our lease agreement,” shared the waffle shop online.

Address: 223 W Broadway #107, Vancouver

Located at 1471 Robson Street, Vancouver, the shop announced on Instagram that it’s permanently closed. The location opened in February 2023.

Pizza Maru is best known for its green tea pizza dough. The dough consists of organic green tea, chlorella, and 12 natural grains, including rye, black rice, Italian millet, and sorghum.

Address: 1471 Robson Street, Vancouver

Another much-loved Metro Vancouver restaurant has closed, and this one is after three decades of service.

Ebisu in Richmond took to Instagram to announce it has officially closed.

“Thank you Richmond for the memories,” said the sushi restaurant.

Address: 8111 Ackroyd Road, Richmond

Bad news for fans of StrEATS: there’s one less spot for you to grab your favourite street food in Metro Vancouver.

“We are sorry to announce that we will be permanently closing our strEATS Aldergrove Kitchen,” shared the restaurant on Facebook.

Address: 26426 Fraser Highway, Langley

The Korean dessert cafe was best known for its “Chubby Waffles,” which are waffles served like a taco stuffed with different toppings like Earl Grey cream, fresh fruit, and ice cream.

It was also well known for its Korean corn dogs.

Founded in Vancouver, BC, in 1979 by a local Drag Queen named “Mrs. G,” Mary’s has been a go-to restaurant for the West End’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

Mary’s on Davie was previously known as Hamburger Mary’s, which was founded in 1979. The restaurant went through renovations in 2018 when it got new owners.

Address: 1202 Davie Street, Vancouver

We have known that Good Dogs would be closing its restaurant for a while now, but an official last day of service has just been shared with Dished.

But, it’s not a total goodbye for this biz.

Two Good Dog food carts will be open and operating at Robson and Burrard, one slinging ‘dogs and the other offering fries, poutine, kimchi fries, sticky mushrooms, and more.

Address: 1331 Robson Street, Vancouver

Located at 736 W Broadway, Vancouver (and previously at 3665 Kingsway), Lotus Seed Vegan served up an assortment of vegan options like soups, sandwiches, pastas, and more.

“As we embark on a new chapter in our health and spiritual journey, we carry the memories of serving you wholesome meals and forging lasting friendships.”

Address: 736 W Broadway, Vancouver

We’ve only had Allora! Pasta + Wine for a short while, and now, the restaurant is unfortunately closed.

Chef and owner Josiah Tam took to Instagram to announce the closure of the beloved White Rock spot.

Address: 15223 Pacific Avenue #1, White Rock

After over four years of serving dairy-free ice cream at the location, Say Hello Sweets has closed its doors.

“This isn’t goodbye — it’s a sweet pause,” said the ice cream shop. “Keep an eye on our journey as we pivot and explore new horizons.”

Address: 620 Quebec Street, Vancouver

White Spot Park Royal told Dished that it will be closing its doors. This comes just months after White Spot closed its Langley location due to the new SkyTrain expansion.

“We have cherished serving our guests over the decades, been part of the Park Royal community, and are honoured to be part of many memorable moments,” said the restaurant.

The restaurant’s last day was March 17, 2024, which was the end of its lease.

Address: 797 Main Street, West Vancouver

Just a day after opening her new location in Langley last month, Jenell Parsons, owner of The Pie Hole, received devastating news. Her landlord was terminating the lease.

The bakery, known for its handmade classic and seasonal pies, has now closed its Kitsilano location.

Address: 1864 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

A representative of the noodle chain told Dished that its Kerrisdale location has officially closed.

They said that the “lease term had ended at the location,” and they’re on the lookout for “other suitable locations.”

Address: 2028 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

After an initial announcement in January, it looks like Heirloom will officially “close its doors,” so to speak, on the afternoon of April 1.

However, the restaurant shared an Instagram post indicating “exciting things” would be coming “around the corner.”

Following an unfortunate series of announcements from vegan food businesses closing down their brick-and-mortar spaces, it looks like soon we’ll be down yet another one: The Arbor.

The Arbor was known for its plant-based comfort classics and tucked-away garden patio, too. This spot is set to close on April 7. Be sure to pop in before then. Address: 3941 Main Street, Vancouver Novella The 2650 Main Street Vancouver coffee and brunch spot has been open since winter 2023. The concept as we know it will be stopping operations soon. The group will be opening a new concept at the Main Street spot. Keep your eyes on this space to learn more details soon. Novella’s last day of operation will be April 7, 2024, be sure to pop in before then if you can. Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver Black Rice Izakaya View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLACK RICE IZAKAYA (@blackriceizakaya) Black Rice said that Sunday, April 7, will be its last day of operation. It is best known for its creative takes on izakaya, sushi, sashimi, aburi, kaiseki sets, and cocktails. However, the Instagram post wasn’t all doom and gloom. Black Rice teased that it would be back with some “exciting news soon.” Address: 782 Cambie Street, Vancouver Kazu Japanese Restaurant View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kazu (@kazusushionhastings) After 10 years of business, Kazu Japanese restaurant is permanently closing its doors. “After much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently,” shared Kazu in an Instagram post. Address: 4332 Hastings Street, Burnaby

A longtime Italian spot is winding down operations in West Vancouver. Trattoria Park Royal will be closing in April.

The popular concept from the Glowbal Group of restaurants has operated at 757 Main Street within the shopping centre for 10 years. The eatery’s last service will be on April 16.

Address: 757 Main Street, West Vancouver

After serving the community for over 10 years, Fratelli European Bakery announced it’ll be closing the doors of its New Westminster location.

But don’t worry. You still have time to visit the bakery in New Westminster. Its final day of operation will be June 1, 2024. You can also visit the bakery at its Commercial Drive spot, located at 1795 Commercial Drive, Vancouver.

Known for its tacos, burritos, nachos, and great vibes, Tacofino’s Gastown burrito and taco bar has been serving up hungry patrons for 10 years since it opened its doors in January 2015.

Owners share that the 15 W Cordova Street location will close on August 18, 2024.

Address: 15 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Daily Hive’s Urbanized shared the news that Listel Hotel Vancouver, as it exists today, will permanently close this November to undergo a redevelopment.

This means the eateries that operate as a part of the Robson Street hotel will also be winding down. Both Forage and The Jervis Joint will be wrapping up operations in November.

With files from Marco Ovies