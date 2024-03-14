StrEATS Aldergrove has closed its doors after six years of operation

Bad news for fans of StrEATS: there’s one less spot for you to grab your favourite street food in Metro Vancouver.

“We are sorry to announce that we will be permanently closing our strEATS Aldergrove Kitchen,” shared the restaurant on Facebook.

StrEATS is best known for its “authentically unauthentic globally inspired street foods.”

Its menu features several different kinds of tacos (including Peri-Peri Chicken and Gochujang Chicken) as well as riffs on the classic poutine like its Perogi Poutine. You can also find burritos, bowls, and more.

Located at 26426 Fraser Highway in Langley, StrEATS Aldergrove opened its doors in 2018.

While we’re sad to see this location go, you can still get your StrEATS fix at one of the chain’s six other locations in BC like in Surrey or Maple Ridge.

Address: 26426 Fraser Highway, Langley

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok