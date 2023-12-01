Official names of the eight new stations of Surrey-Langley SkyTrain revealed

“This is an Expo Line train to Langley City Centre Station.”

With the start of major construction activities on SkyTrain Expo Line’s Surrey-Langley extension now just around the corner, the provincial government has announced the official names of the eight new stations on the 16-km-long extension.

“This is another important step in moving this project forward from concept to reality,” said Rob Fleming, BC’s minister of transportation and infrastructure, in a statement.

“The Surrey-Langley SkyTrain is going to transform the way people live, work and travel both south of the Fraser and around the region. The stations we are naming today will become community landmarks and will be recognized for decades to come.”

The extension will run along the length of Fraser Highway between the existing King George Station and Langley City Centre. This project will be entirely elevated.

The station names were selected by TransLink following a name-planning process that included mapping exercises, stakeholder consultation, community and neighbourhood plan reviews, and a study of land use policies.

“The station names that we’re announcing today reflect the unique landmarks of this region and have been carefully selected to ensure they remain simple, durable, logical and self-locating,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn during today’s press conference.

“The process that took place to identify these names involved a lot of hard work from our team and translate and it took several months during which exhaustive mapping exercise and policy review was undertaken… These station names will quickly grow to become part of our everyday language and vocabulary when discussing and using transportation options.”

These finalized names are intended to be easily identifiable for public transit users. Here is a complete rundown of the station names from west to east:

Green Timbers Station: Located at the intersection of 140th Street and Fraser Highway on the westernmost edge of Green Timbers Urban Forest, near Surrey Memorial Hospital, Jim Pattison Outpatient Care Centre, and the BC RCMP E-Divisional Headquarters. 152 Street Station: Located at the northwest corner of the intersection of 152nd Street and Fraser Highway. Fleetwood Station: Located at the northeast corner of the intersection of 160th Street and Fraser Highway. This will be the future main hub of commercial activity in the Fleetwood area under the City of Surrey’s Fleetwood Plan of high-density, transit-oriented development. Bakerview-166 Street Station: Located at the northwest corner of the intersection of 166th Street and Fraser Highway, replacing the existing Tim Hortons restaurant building. This location is adjacent to Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex. This station will include a major bus exchange. Hillcrest-184 Street Station: Located at the northwest corner of the intersection of 184th Street and Fraser Highway. Clayton Station: Located at the future intersection of 190th Street and Fraser Highway. This will be the future main hub of commercial activity in the Clayton area under the City of Surrey’s Clayton Corridor Plan of high-density, transit-oriented development. Willowbrook Station: Located at the intersection of 196th Street and Fraser Highway, specifically the northwest corner of the intersection replacing the White Spot restaurant building at Willowbrook Shopping Centre. This station will include a major bus exchange. Langley City Centre Station: Located at the northeast corner of the intersection of 203rd Street and Fraser Highway, adjacent to Cascades Casino. This station will include a major bus exchange.

With a length of 16 km, this will be the single largest standalone SkyTrain extension project since the construction of the 19-km Canada Line about 15 years ago. It is also the first SkyTrain extension project in the South of Fraser since 1994, when the Expo Line was extended by four km from Scott Road Station to the current terminus of King George Station.

Fleming says major construction is expected to begin in a few months from now, in 2024.

The construction work has been divided into three major separate contracts, with the provincial government conducting three different bidding processes for the elevated guideway worth $1.1 billion, the eight new stations worth $475 million, and the track and automated train control works worth $700 million.

The project will carry a total cost of $4 billion, with the three contracts combined expected to cost about $2.3 billion, and the remainder for the design, planning, geotechnical testing, and land acquisition costs.

The federal government is covering $1.3 billion and the provincial government is providing $2.4 billion, with the remainder covered by the City of Surrey and TransLink.

The Surrey-Langley extension is expected to open by late 2028, bringing Metro Vancouver’s SkyTrain network to a total length of 101 km, including the 2026 opening of the six-km-long Millennium Line Broadway Extension to Arbutus.

Some preliminary site preparation construction work was conducted over the last few years, including utility relocations, and the widening of Fraser Highway through Green Timbers Urban Forest between 140th Street and 148th Street to create the space needed for the elevated guideway.

For the Millennium Line Broadway Extension, the official names of the six subway stations were announced in September 2020, and major construction work began in May 2021.

