Vancouver has seen its fair share of celebrities around the city recently, and one restaurant seems to be a celebrity favourite.

Vikram Vij posted a video of Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, visiting his restaurant with the caption, “Such an unforgettable moment serving the incredibly talented Michael Bublé and his lovely wife Luisana Lopilato at Vijs!”

Vij’s restaurant serves Indian cuisine and is best known for its creative dishes and impeccable service. It was just two days ago that the restaurant was visited by none other than the royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were visiting the city to attend a three-day event in preparation for next year’s Invictus Games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vij’s (@eatdrinkvijs)

This isn’t the first time Bublé has been spotted around Vancouver. The Burnaby-born singer was seen curling with Prince Harry earlier this week, and it made for some seriously fun photos of the pair.

Bublé is no stranger to Vancouver’s food scene. He’s been spotted at some of the city’s amazing dining establishments and has even given a shoutout to Blue Water Café for its delicious seafood dishes.

Where else do you think Bublé should dine out? Let us know in the comments below.

With files from Hanna McLean.