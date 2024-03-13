FoodRestaurant Closings

Basak Cafe to close its doors after four years of operation

Mar 13 2024, 4:53 pm
Basak Cafe to close its doors after four years of operation

It’s with a heavy heart that we report Basak Cafe will be closing its doors before the end of the month.

“We have decided to spend more time with our family,” shared the owner on Instagram.

The Korean dessert cafe was best known for its “Chubby Waffles,” which are waffles served like a taco stuffed with different toppings like Earl Grey cream, fresh fruit, and ice cream. It was also well known for its Korean corn dogs.

 

“We want to thank all of our wonderful customers and employees for supporting us over the last four years,” the cafe said.

Basak joins the list of other recently closed Korean corn dog spots like Ssong’s Hotdog and Juicy & 88 Hotdog.

However, there is still time to get one last waffle or Korean corn dog. Basak’s will be closing on March 28.

Basak Cafe

Address: 4563 North Road #6, Burnaby

Instagram

