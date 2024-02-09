FoodRestaurant Closings

Say Hello Sweets to close its doors before the end of the month

Marco Ovies
Feb 9 2024, 8:06 pm
Say Hello Sweets to close its doors before the end of the month

After over four years of serving dairy-free ice cream at the location, Say Hello Sweets has announced it’ll be closing its doors before the end of the month.

The ice cream shop shared on Instagram that its final day of operation will be February 25.

While it didn’t share the reason for the closure, it did end the announcement on a positive note.

“This isn’t goodbye — it’s a sweet pause,” said the ice cream shop. “Keep an eye on our journey as we pivot and explore new horizons.”

Additionally, in response to a comment on the closure announcement, the ice cream shop shared that it is looking for a new home.

Say Hello Sweets started as a food truck until 2019 when it opened its first brick-and-mortar location.

Say Hello Sweets

Address: 620 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Instagram

