Bravo stars are officially having a moment up here in the Great White North.

In addition to former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel being in Vancouver, two other notable names from the network spent some time in Canada recently.

Vanderpump Rules’ (VPR) current star Tom Schwartz, and former VPR personality Jax Taylor were in both Toronto and Montreal over the weekend.

Taylor, who is set to star in Bravo’s upcoming new VPR spinoff series, The Valley, shared some serious love for the food and people of Montreal in a post on Instagram.

“I can’t say enough about the city of Montreal. the food, the people, the hospitality. every place I have gone has been amazing. I can’t wait to come back here,” Taylor wrote.

Just one day later, the House of Villains cast member doubled down on his love for Montreal in a second post. He specifically shouted out some much-loved local dining establishments.

“I think I speak for @twschwa as well when I say I had one of the best times ever this weekend. The people were absolutely incredible every one we met was so kind and happy it made us feel so welcome. I can honestly say Montreal has the BEST food I have ever had in my life!! I will fly here just to go to @arthursmtl for breakfast @schwartzsofficial for lunch and @bevopizza for dinner. Every place I went too was better than the next. I even went back and thanked the kitchen at each place.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jax (@mrjaxtaylor)

While Taylor focused on the local Montreal bangers, Tom Schwartz, who was intimately tangled in the VPR #Scandoval that took the world by storm last year, celebrated classic Canadian bites and brands.

The TomTom bar owner shared photos and videos of his time in Toronto, including a shoutout to Tim Hortons, Caesar cocktails, and poutine.

“I’d like to issue a formal critical redaction. Poutine is fucking delicious,” he said in one clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Schwartz (@twschwa)

The duo were in Canada for a meet and greet event at Montreal’s Pangea, as well as various other press stops.