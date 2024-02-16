Free year of beer for homebuyers at The Granary

To put it lightly, home ownership can be pricey in Metro Vancouver. But the developer of this new residential community has an incentive that might take the sting out of it: free beer.

Vancouver developer Century Group is offering homebuyers in The Granary community a $1,000 gift card to Four Winds Brewing Co., which can be used at the restaurant for food and drinks, as well as Four Winds merch and take-home beer.

This is a new residential offering at Southlands Tsawwassen and is a beach community that Century Group said is “rooted in farming and food.”

Last year, Four Winds unveiled plans for an expansive 8,600 sq ft restaurant and craft brewing establishment within The Granary at Southlands. Those who take up Century Group on this offer will find themselves steps away from the brewery’s new establishment, making it that much easier to get their beer fix.

There will be 35 homes available in this community consisting of 16 garden flats and 19 stacked townhomes. Each home will feature a private walk-up and spacious private outdoor space.

These homes are located just a short walk to Centennial Beach, seasonal farmers markets, and the shops and services of the Market District and are set amongst over 400 acres of farm fields and natural parkland.

“Four Winds at Southlands will create a special place where our community can come together, and bond over a shared passion for local food and farming,” said Century Group President Sean Hodgins.

“The idea of offering Beer for a Year is our way of celebrating the exciting arrival of Four Winds to Southlands, and highlights our shared goal of fostering meaningful connections within the community.”

Would a free year of beer influence where you buy your home? Let us know in the comments.

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok